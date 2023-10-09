Are Smart Refrigerators Actually Useful? Or Are They Just A Gimmick?

Some smart home gadgets make more sense on the surface than others. Many can benefit at least from adding app-based controls instead of using included remote controls. Air conditioners, for example, gain the ability to be controlled from outside the home. You can turn them on a few minutes before you get home so you don't have to arrive at a hot and humid house or apartment. Smart lights let you adjust your lighting in various ways from anywhere in the room. Smart doorbells let you answer the door like you're there, even if you're not home. And so on.

The immediate benefits of a smart refrigerator are a little bit more opaque, though. Most refrigerators are appliances we only have reason to interact with if we need to put something in or out of them. They have controls, but not the kind of controls you'll have any reason to interact with regularly. Any kind of smart refrigerator worth its while would have to change how you think about and interface with your refrigerator in ways that a lot of smart appliances don't need to.

With that in mind, do they reinvent the wheel? Or are they just a fad trying to capitalize on the smart home trend?