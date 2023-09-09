Every Major Refrigerator Brand Ranked From Worst To Best
There's so much pressure when it comes to purchasing a new refrigerator. Finding the balance of budget and quality, in addition to finding the right size for your home, makes it complicated to pick one with confidence. Especially now that many refrigerators have smart features that increase the luxurious appeal of the appliance.
Along with those internet-driven features, you will also want to consider more practical things like compartment depth, the door style, and additions like ice makers and water dispensers. These features will significantly impact how functional your fridge is for your needs and how you will organize items inside of it. Don't forget to look at the warranty to make sure you are covered for any problems that occur down the road.
Luckily, you can narrow your options by learning what brands to avoid and which are more reliable. We'll start this list with the least recommended brand and work our way to the top recommended brand for refrigerators.
9. Samsung
Samsung is one of the most well-known brand names when it comes to household products. Samsung is cutting edge in consumer tech like smartphones and televisions, but its refrigerators are often unreliable, and the parts needed for repair are frequently unavailable.
Samsung customers who purchased refrigerators have expressed that they enjoy the spacious design and extra features, such as a chime sound when the door is not closed. And while gimmicky, the smart screen on some units is pretty cool.
However, Samsung is frequently mentioned as the brand to avoid by service professionals due to frequent servicing needs and the lack of available parts. The most prevalent issues with Samsung refrigerators are temperature control problems and leaky or faulty parts. Models with French doors or ice makers also tend to have more problems, and Samsung's customer service is not always ready to help or make amends. Samsung does offer high-tech appliances with lots of bells and whistles, but prepare to pay for repairs and possibly wait for available parts.
8. LG
LG is another massive and incredibly popular consumer products brand that offers a wide range of home appliances. The sleek design and high-tech features of LG's refrigerators are often a selling point for users but lead to expensive repairs in the long run. The brand's issues with reliable products and poor customer service put it toward the bottom of the recommended brands.
LG has made an effort to improve in these areas after being in legal hot water for a faulty linear compressor, but the consensus from service professionals is to avoid purchasing LG refrigerators for the time being. LG refrigerators have higher failure rates, and part availability is frequently a problem.
LG has made strides in addressing the problems and has decreased the yearly number of repairs for its refrigerators. Popular features that consumers enjoy with LG products are how quiet they are when operating and the sleek and modern aesthetic. The majority of the complaints center around customer service, the amount of time the refrigerator lasts, and faulty doors. As mentioned, LG is attempting to address the concerns, so the brand may make a comeback, but it may be best to avoid it for now.
7. Frigidaire
One would think that the brand that created the first electric refrigerator would be leaps and bounds ahead of every other brand in the game. This is not the case with Frigidaire because the brand still has some kinks to work out with its products.
While Frigidaire refrigerators tend to look great and have optimal storage space, these refrigerators can be noisy when operating and require service more frequently than other brands. Some of the most common issues that require fixing are the ice machine, leaking water, temperature control, and faulty tech features.
Popular features that many consumers enjoy are the fingerprint-free finishes and affordability of the products. Some Frigidaire refrigerators may be worth purchasing if you're cautious during the shopping process. Most service professionals will advise avoiding the ice makers and extra features that may need to be serviced down the road. Staying simple is likely the best advice when shopping for this brand.
6. Bosch
It's rare to find a company anywhere that puts its customers above its profits, yet this is what Bosch promotes as its business strategy. Customers have loved the balance of reliability and sleek design in these refrigerators. The Bosch styles B36CL80ENS and B36CD50SNS are both highly rated for their temperature control, the latter having a near-perfect performance in both the freezer and refrigerator sections.
The main complaints are the awkward interior layouts and the exterior dents fairly easily. Not all refrigerators by this brand are equal, as some styles do have issues with temperature regulation. The two listed above received high scores with temperature regulation. Bosch refrigerators range in price from $2,999 to $4,800 and offer a variety of finishes and standard or counter-depth options. Bosch offers reliable refrigerators and cares about its customers, but the hefty price tag and easy-to-dent exteriors may not be appealing to everyone.
5. Beko
This brand is fairly new to the American market but has been thriving overseas since the 1950s. Beko is known for combining sustainability and unique designs in its refrigerators. The company's products are typically energy efficient and range between the mid to high price range.
There are fewer models to choose from than other competitors. However, many brands struggle to balance being eco-friendly and including high-tech features, while Beko is advancing the large appliance industry with its award-winning designs. Beko has received three ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year awards from the EPA for its dedication to conserving energy and providing quality products.
The drawback to Beko is that the brand is still growing its U.S. market, which means there are fewer options to choose from to fit your kitchen in that region. This means that you'll also be paying quite a bit more if you need a larger refrigerator for your home. That being said, this is a brand to keep an eye on as it grows and adds more options.
4. KitchenAid
KitchenAid refrigerators are a favorite for their reliability and sleek designs. The brand boasts a minimalist but classy design, and the fridges get praise from the industry for their durability. However, not everything is perfect with KitchenAid fridges, and most of their issues center around the cooling system. Customers have reported the rubber lining around the door wearing out, leading to a lot of cold air leaking out through it.
Users have also reported issues with the ice maker and awkwardly placed water filler units. Despite being a KitchenAid product, there is also a surprising amount of plastic on the units. The stainless steel that is on the devices also has some rusting issues. However, many of these issues depend largely on what device you get. KitchenAid offers products in a wide variety of price points, so the brand is a solid option regardless of what your budget is.
3. Maytag
Maytag is one of the most popular refrigerator brands around. The most appealing thing about Maytag is the various styles the company makes, including units with French doors, side-by-side options, and top freezer fridges.
Some units also have something called PowerCold Mode, which pumps cold air from the freezer into the refrigerator compartment to quickly cool down items. Most of the fridges include nice-to-haves you would expect, like ice makers and water dispensers as well.
Maytag is an excellent refrigerator brand because of how repairable the products are. Much of the smart technology found in other brands is prone to failure and is either impossible or very expensive to fix. Just about anything on a Maytag unit can be replaced. The downside is many consumers report frequent problems like heaters and fans going out. Some customers have also said the fridges can be overly loud.
However, for something that is going to last a long time and be easily repaired when it does fail, Maytag is one of the best brands you can get.
2. Whirlpool
Whirlpool is one of the largest refrigerator manufacturers in the world, and the company's products are known for their simple and functional design. It also sells other popular home appliances like microwaves, ovens, and washers and dryers. If you're looking for appliances that are functional and maintainable, then Whirlpool should be a go-to option.
Like any home appliance, you will want an option that can be maintained and repaired when things eventually go wrong. Whirlpool has a positive rep among repair contractors because of how simple and fixable its refrigerators are. Parts are widely available, and you can usually get a unit repaired regardless of where you live in the world.
It's vital to consider the upfront cost of a refrigerator but also the long-term associated costs. These things aren't cheap, and the costs will quickly add up if you have to purchase a new one every decade or so. That's why getting a dependable and repairable brand like Whirlpool is always a smart choice.
1. GE
When it comes to refrigerators, GE outranks them all. One of the perks that put the brand at the top is that it offers 100+ different models of refrigerators, including smart models for the tech-savvy consumer. The wide variety means that there's something offered for every individual's needs. Customers can even customize the refrigerators to get something as simple or complex as they desire.
GE is loved for the dependability of its products; there are few consistent complaints about certain elements like some of the other brands mentioned. When it comes to repairs, finding needed parts is a cinch since there are GE operations across 46 states plus additional countries worldwide.
GE also provides quality customer service that's willing to help answer consumer questions. One downside is that GE refrigerators only come with a one-year warranty, but its products overall are reliable and loved by consumers and service providers alike.