These High-Tech Refrigerators Are Expensive, But Worth The Price

The Internet of Things has been incorporated into pretty much every household appliance at this point, from smart lights to robot vacuums. By connecting to the internet, and usually pairing with a smartphone app, you can have an unprecedented amount of control over the items in your home.

This can be especially useful in the kitchen, whether you're meal prepping, brewing coffee, or looking for a quick bite to eat. There are plenty of smart devices that can improve your kitchen, but smart refrigerators are some of the priciest. Refrigerators, whether they are connected to the internet or not, are some of the most expensive appliances you can have in your kitchen.

Typically, the most high-tech ones are even more expensive, sometimes by a lot. Unlike some other niche smart products, though, you usually use your refrigerator at least once a day — and often many more times than that — so it could be a useful investment.

There are pros and cons to buying a smart fridge, but if you're into smart gadgets and like to micromanage everything in your life — including the temperature of your condiments — a smart fridge may be the right product for you. Based on hands-on reviews from reputable publications, these are some high tech refrigerators that are expensive, but worth the price.