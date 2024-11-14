The Most Useless Tech Included In Today's Kitchen Appliances

Smart home technology has arrived in a big way and it's no longer unusual to see box stores packed with kitchen appliances that offer all sorts of smart features. Many appliances come with the ability to connect to Wi-Fi, download updates, and be controlled from an app at the bare minimum. Depending on the actual appliance, other features arrive as well. There are refrigerators that can keep tabs on what's inside of it while ovens can be preheated with voice controls. Even smaller appliances like coffee makers can be set to a schedule or a routine that connects with other smart home tech.

For the most part, many of these features are pretty nice. Being able to wake up and tell Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to start your morning routine and have a pot of coffee brewed by the time you're done brushing your teeth is pretty sweet. As a smart oven owner, I have begun preheating the oven while on my way home from somewhere else on multiple occasions so when I get home, I can just toss the pizza in the oven without waiting 10 minutes for the oven to preheat. After all, if smart kitchen appliances were all bad, they wouldn't be so popular, and some of the features are genuinely fun or at least functional.

However, there are some features that are either useless or a waste of money, or both. These features are just there to pad the spec sheets and you can get along just fine without them. We'll start with the most egregious one we could find, which is the good old subscription.

