Major Washing Machine Brands Ranked Worst To Best
It's not a revelation that the washing machine is an important appliance in every home. Depending on the household size, your washer may get multiple uses in a single day, especially if you have kids. It's important to make sure you buy one that fits your needs well and that is reasonably reliable. After all, these things are expensive and it's not an economical decision to buy a new one every couple of years.
Fortunately, there are a ton of washers to choose from. You have top-load and front-load variants. Top-load washers can come with an agitator or an impeller depending on the brand. There are varying tub sizes, optional smart controls, and you can even stack some of them with your dryer to save space. They can be as cheap as a few hundred dollars or well over $1,000. No matter how you slice it, there's a washer for everybody.
The problem is figuring out which one you want to buy. Some folks have preferences on things like tub size and smart features and that's all well and good. While we can't recommend specific washers based on individual preferences, what we can do is help you sort the major washing brands by their reliability. In general, brands that make reliable appliances tend to do better with washing machines as well, so here's the full list.
10. Samsung
Samsung might be higher on this list if it weren't for some issues the company had with its washers in the early to mid-2010s. There was a class action lawsuit filed against Samsung for top-load washers from 2011 to 2016 after a lengthy recall. The reason was that components of the Samsung top-load washers from that era could detach during operation. Namely, the lid and drain pumps could come apart and cease functioning. That put a pretty big damper on people's opinion of Samsung in terms of reliability.
However, if you take away those top load washers from that era, Samsung is about average when it comes to reliability. The company has a reputation for having a lot of complex parts in their machines mixed with less-than-ideal electronic control modules. That isn't to say that Samsung washing machines are bad or unreliable, simply that they can be more expensive to repair, and the electronics may need more attention than some other brands. Samsung does have a repair network in the U.S., but techs can take a while to come out to your home, especially if you don't live in a city.
In terms of performance, Samsung is above average but not amazing, as we'll see in other washing machine brands later down the list. A Samsung washer has been known to grace the occasional top list from a reputable website, but otherwise, you won't see them very often. Samsung produces front load washers as well as top-load washers with both impellers and agitators. They look nice for how much they cost and you can find them in almost any big box store.
9. Amana
Amana is a very good budget brand for appliances. Their selection isn't large, and they tend to focus on value-oriented appliances rather than flashy stuff like some of its more premium competitors. However, that can be a good thing when it comes to reliability, as fewer moving parts means fewer things can break down. There are stories about older Amana products being essentially bulletproof, but the company has lost some of its steam with its newer products. They're also no stranger to appliance recalls.
Amana's claim to fame is its value. None of its washers cost over $1,000, and they're often on sale for less than $500. You can usually find them in big box stores, but usually not in heavy supply. Performance-wise, Amana is the middle of the pack, but you can find some reviewers who are sweet on the price-to-performance ratios. These machines don't feature fancy designs or dozens of wash cycle options. For the most part, you select the load size, choose a basic wash setting, and let it ride.
While Amana washers don't include the flashy features of their more expensive competitors, they do still use some newer tricks. For example, you don't need to select water levels anymore — Amana washers use an auto-fill sensor like every other new washer these days. Those looking for something cheaper that doesn't use tech like that will likely have to look on Facebook Marketplace for an older washing machine because even budget brands like Amana use them now.
8. Bosch
Bosch is a pretty heavy hitter in the appliance market. The company sells predominately upscale appliances that look nice and usually work just fine. It places well on Consumer Reports rankings for all-around appliance reliability and has a lower-than-average repair rate compared to most other brands. It also has high customer satisfaction numbers. That means it's more than reliable enough to recommend to folks. To be perfectly honest, Bosch is a highly reliable manufacturer — none of the brands were discussing here make consistently bad products.
That means Bosch makes good washing machines. They're best known for their smaller options that fit well in tight spaces. The company doesn't really make anything bigger, so at least Bosch understands its market. As with any upscale product, you'll get a host of washing cycle options, plenty of features, and an app for controlling the machines from your phone. From a design aspect, they look quite nice.
In terms of pure reliability, you can do better, but from here on forward it's a game of inches. A Bosch is a good option for smaller spaces and it's reliable enough that you can buy it without any major concerns. They have repair techs across the United States, so you can get it repaired if it ever does break down. Bosch also gives you a one-year warranty for parts and labor, which is the standard for washing machines.
7. Whirlpool
Whirlpool is a little hard to pin down in terms of reliability. Consumer Reports puts it in the top ten, while some other reliability lists put it higher. We think seventh place on our list is a good spot for it. Whirlpool also generally scores high ranks in consumer satisfaction surveys, and they wouldn't do that well if they were breaking down all the time.
Whirlpool makes several products. When you take options like color into account, there are more than 20 Whirlpool washers on the market and they're more or less split between front load and top load washers. That is both good and bad. It's good because it gives consumers a ton of options across multiple price points. Unfortunately, the downside is that it's difficult to track how reliable any one Whirlpool washer is. Their washers include the same level of complex electronics and parts that other big brands have, up to and including a removable agitator in their top load washers for convenience.
Some of their products review quite well, though. The Whirlpool WTW8127LC is considered among the best top loaders in its class, although Whirlpool's warranty is pretty run-of-the-mill.
6. Miele
Miele is like Bosch in that it sells upscale appliances, so you can expect to pay a pretty penny for one of these. Some of their washers, such as the Miele TwinDos Washing Machine, are quite good and test well with reviewers. It places slightly higher than Bosch on Consumer Reports and has comparably low failure rates. The two are more or less equal within a margin of error, so you can buy either brand and get about the same level of reliability.
The company only sells four washing machines. They are all front loaders, and they are all part of the WX family. The differences between them are similar to car trims. The more expensive one has more features while the cheaper one has some stuff scaled back. The highest model includes a touch screen and some extra wash functions along with an automatic soap dispenser. The cheaper variant has fewer wash functions, no touch screen, and no automatic soap dispenser. You get the idea.
However, Miele beefs up its offerings with a two-year service warranty, which is more than the industry standard. Thus, even if your Miele wishing machine encounters problems, at least you can get it fixed for free — provided that the repairs fall under the warranty conditions.
5. Electrolux
Electrolux has a small selection of front-load washers that range in price from about $1,150 to $1,550, although they do go on sale pretty consistently. There are two main sizes. The larger Electrolux washers are 4.5 cubic feet while the smaller models are 2.4 cubic feet. That means there are some larger options for bigger households, unlike Bosch and Miele. They're also working on some fun prototypes if you're into that.
For reliability, Electrolux is better than average. Consumer Reports regards the brand favorably and repair rates aren't very high. They review very well, but unlike Samsung or LG washers, they don't get as much media coverage as they probably should. Performance-wise, they have modern features like a quick wash setting that only takes 15 minutes to complete. They're not terribly complicated like some types of Samsung washers can be, and their reliability reflects that. Overall, it's a good brand, even if they're better known for their kitchen appliances than they are their laundry machines.
Electrolux also has a very good warranty. It covers parts and labor for a year, which is standard. It has an additional 10-year parts-only warranty that helps you replace components for free, but you'll have to pay to have them installed. Even so, 10 years is a long time to not have to worry about buying parts for your washing machine, as some of those components can get quite expensive.
4. Maytag
Maytag is where we get into the more mainstream options. Maytag is a subsidiary of Whirlpool, so the two brands use similar parts in their various products. Maytag is generally well-regarded as an appliance manufacturer. Its track record is pretty good, although its washers tend to need repairs a bit more often than some of the other top appliance manufacturers. Consumer Reports has good things to say about Maytag and it ranks around the middle of the list as a whole. They're also available almost anywhere where you can buy appliances.
Maytag has plenty of washers available, including a range of top loaders and two front loaders. They are all fairly well-regarded, especially the front loaders. However, the Maytag MVW7230HC is among the best when it comes to top loaders. It cleans well, performs well, and it doesn't cost an arm and a leg. The brand's washers also come in a variety of sizes from 3.5 cubic feet to 5.2 cubic feet, which makes them great for larger households that do a lot of laundry. In short, they're good, reasonably reliable machines overall.
Maytag also has a good warranty. It covers parts and labor for five years and then it has a limited parts warranty that extends for five years after that. This means that even if your washer breaks down, the company will at least partially assist you in getting it fixed. That doesn't necessarily make Maytag the most reliable, but brands don't typically do 10-year warranties for parts that break down all the time.
3. GE
GE has reliable appliances in general, and the brand's washers are no different. They score highly on Consumer Reports, customer satisfaction surveys, and repair metrics. While there are brands on the list above that outscore GE on the occasional reliability list, GE scores well in all of them, and that level of consistency is hard to find in household appliance reliability testing.
In terms of washing machines, GE has been crushing it. Their GFW850S is very highly regarded and one of the few washers that can take on LG and Speed Queen in reviews. It's a 5 cubic foot stackable front load washer that comes with a bunch of good features. The sapphire blue color is also quite striking and different from the usual array of white, black, or stainless steel. It even has features like a detergent dispenser that you fill once, and it'll dole it out over multiple loads along with other modern features. GE's upscale brand, GE Profile, also has some good — albeit expensive — washers.
GE's warranty is a little confusing. All washers have a one-year warranty for parts and labor at least. Some have two years. After the initial warranty, a limited parts warranty extends up to five years. The drum is warrantied for 20 years or the life of the machine, depending on the model. You'll want to ask about which warranty you're getting if you decide to purchase a GE washer.
2. LG
LG washers have been a media darling over the last decade or so. It trades places with Speed Queen for the number one spot on Consumer Reports every couple of years, which is a prestigious place to be. It also has among the lowest repair rates of any appliance brand in any category. Mix that with high customer satisfaction surveys and it's pretty easy to see why people like LG these days.
The company's washers are renowned for their functionality and cleaning ability. The WM4200H, WM3600H, and WM9000HVA are all front load washers with excellent reputations for features, quality, and reliability. The brand's top loaders don't get nearly as much love, but they're still very good. LG's washers include a bunch of wash programs, an app to control the appliances, and just all-around good cleaning performance.
LG's warranty is pretty good as well. It does two years parts and labor, which is double that of most washing machine OEMs. It then warranties the motor drum for a total of 10 years. That's not as impressive as Speed Queen, Miele, and Maytag, but it's more than good enough, especially if the washer doesn't break down to begin with. LG is essentially tied for number one on this list — you can go with this or a Speed Queen and it wouldn't make much of a difference.
1. Speed Queen
Speed Queen is the number one brand on Consumer Reports for a reason. It's because the company makes reliable products, and its product portfolio is small enough that other appliances don't drag down their score. Consumer Reports lists LG washers as being better overall, but we think Speed Queen has an edge here. Speed Queen has the benefit of making both top loaders and front loaders well, and both are highly rated and very reliable.
Additionally, Speed Queen's washer models are fairly easy to understand. You have the TR3, TR5, and TR7 top loaders along with the TC5, which is similar to the TR5 with slightly different specs. For front loaders, there is just the FF7 that comes in white and black. Finally, there is the SF7, which is a stackable washer and dryer combo. They all perform excellently in their product categories. Speed Queen also supplies washers and dryers to laundromats, so you know their stuff is built to be used a lot.
Speed Queen has the best warranty in the business, but only for some models. All models with a three in the name have a three-year parts and labor warranty with a five-year limited parts warranty. The five models all have five-year parts and labor warranties. Finally, the seven series washers have an astounding seven-year parts and labor warranty. Speed Queen says their washers are designed to last for over 10,000 loads, so the long warranties make sense.