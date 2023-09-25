Major Washing Machine Brands Ranked Worst To Best

It's not a revelation that the washing machine is an important appliance in every home. Depending on the household size, your washer may get multiple uses in a single day, especially if you have kids. It's important to make sure you buy one that fits your needs well and that is reasonably reliable. After all, these things are expensive and it's not an economical decision to buy a new one every couple of years.

Fortunately, there are a ton of washers to choose from. You have top-load and front-load variants. Top-load washers can come with an agitator or an impeller depending on the brand. There are varying tub sizes, optional smart controls, and you can even stack some of them with your dryer to save space. They can be as cheap as a few hundred dollars or well over $1,000. No matter how you slice it, there's a washer for everybody.

The problem is figuring out which one you want to buy. Some folks have preferences on things like tub size and smart features and that's all well and good. While we can't recommend specific washers based on individual preferences, what we can do is help you sort the major washing brands by their reliability. In general, brands that make reliable appliances tend to do better with washing machines as well, so here's the full list.