6 Samsung Home Appliances You Can Control With Your Galaxy Phone

You probably misplace your air conditioner remote more often than you'd like too, but unlike with your TV, you can't simply walk up to your unit and adjust it if it's mounted high up.

With the SmartThings app, you can easily turn on or off the unit with a press of a button, and can also change its settings to your liking. There's a slider for adjusting the temperature manually; a Mode option for switching between several operation modes like Auto, Cool, Dry, Purify, and Heat; a Wind strength menu for setting the wind strength from Auto to Low, Medium, High, or Turbo; and a Wind direction section where you can select between Fixed, Horizontal, Vertical, or All for the direction of the airflow.

On top of these basic controls, SmartThings allows you to create up to ten schedules for turning the unit on or off. The schedules are saved into the air conditioner and will be followed even after the unit has been turned off or unplugged. Some models also include motion detection and welcome cooling functionalities. When turned on, motion detection automatically blows air towards the area where motion is present. Meanwhile, welcome cooling reads your phone's location and turns on the unit to your preferred temperature once your location enters a specified zone.