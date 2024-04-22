7 Samsung Smart TV Features You Can Optimize To Enhance Your Entertainment Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In an era where almost every device in your home can have smart capabilities, it is important to know exactly what features all of your products have. That's even more the case with televisions, which remain the hub of home entertainment and are now capable of so much more than they were just a decade ago. Within the crowded market for smart TVs, Samsung stands out as one of the most trusted brands thanks to its high-quality televisions and wide range of features.

What's interesting, though, is how many of these features people are actually completely unaware of. That's a problem, considering how many of these Samsung features are designed to enhance your viewing experience or make your life easier. Sure, you can get by using the default settings and ignoring all of the extra capabilities, but then you'd miss out on everything your Samsung smart TV can offer.

Whether it is ways to improve the picture quality, methods of making navigating through the various apps and channels easier, or just something cool you were unaware of, here are some of the best features that your Samsung smart television offers.