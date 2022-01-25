LG is working on upgradable appliances

LG has unveiled plans for a lineup of new appliances that will be upgradable with new hardware attachments, new software downloads, or possibly both. The intent is to give households more flexibility with their devices and allow them to adjust or even add features after-the-fact to accommodate any changes life may throw at them.

According to LG president Lyu Jae-cheol, by making its high-end appliances upgradable it’s pushing back against the notion of planned obsolescence and providing customers with appliances they’ll be able to use for many, many years.

“We want customers to experience the feeling of getting a new washer or refrigerator throughout the entire lifecycle of an LG appliance, not just the first time they bring the item home,” Jae-cheol said in the announcement.

Though these upgradable options may vary based on specific appliance models and regions, both of which could affect availability for a myriad of reasons, it does open up a lot of possibilities.

What consumers can expect

As for the nature of the upgradable appliances themselves, LG has high expectations. It posits that we’ll be able to add or improve functions in our current appliances rather than having to trade them in for a different model that fits our new requirements.

One example given is that the LG PuriCare air purifier’s performance could be improved – if, for example, a new pet were to come into the picture – by switching the previous filter for a Pet Care Filter that would do a more thorough job of catching dander and fur in the air. Likewise, different accessories could be purchased and added onto an LG dryer so it can better handle different types of fabrics, or perform better in a different climate in the event that you’ve moved.

The plan is for LG to begin introducing these upgradable appliances later this year, starting with a washer and dryer. After that, it plans to release somewhere around 20 different types of upgradable appliances throughout the rest of 2022. The price of these appliances and their add-ons have not been detailed yet.