11 Pieces Of Tech Every First-Time Apartment Renter Should Know About

Moving into your own apartment is a big step for anyone. No matter how independent you've been in the past, living alone — or perhaps as a room-renter living with housemates — brings quite a bit of change. For one thing, people living in their first apartment will need to adjust to budgeting realities unlike those of home living. Renters need to organize utilities like electricity and Wi-Fi connections (you might even need to tackle Wi-Fi signal boosting if you live in a brick building, among other complicating factors). Those residing in apartments also have to deal with personalization and customization aspects.

Advertisement

Everyone will want their living space to reflect their own sense of style and unique quality of life needs. For most, this means integrating technology upgrades and decorative inclusions that don't substantially alter the layout of the property. Renters have far less flexibility when it comes to drilling holes and adding plugs or lights, among other features. This means that the gear a renter brings into their living area has to be flexible in its own right, be easy to install and use, and potentially serve multiple functions or take up a small amount of space. Apartments tend to be on the smaller side when compared to full-sized houses, so functionality and space saving features are prized among the gear that apartment renters will be interested in. These options pack in a lot of value and can help a new renter make the most of their living space.

Advertisement