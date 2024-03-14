Blink Mini 2 Boosts Amazon's DIY Home Security Lineup With A Key Feature From Its Best-Selling Camera

Nearly four years after Blink launched its first-generation, low-cost security camera — the Blink Mini — the Amazon-owned company (acquired in 2017) has finally come up with a much-needed successor. The new product — aptly named Blink Mini 2 — retains most of its predecessor's attributes, including its compact dimensions and wide feature set. Being the second-gen model, the Blink Mini 2 also brings with it several new feature updates.

Unlike the first-generation Blink Mini, which was strictly designed for indoor use, the Blink Mini 2 is quite comfortable being exposed to the elements. Amazon requires users to pay extra for a new weather-resistant power adapter to make the device outdoor-ready. This, of course, is an optional extra.

Other improvements that make it to the Blink Mini 2 include improved video quality, better low-light imaging with night vision in color (thanks to an LED spotlight), and, of course, a much wider field of view compared to its predecessor. It is important to note that despite Amazon's claim of improved video quality, the video resolution of the Blink Mini 2 is the same as before — topping out at 1080p.

While the original Blink Mini supported motion detection, its successor just went a step ahead and made the Mini 2 capable of person detection — a feature it borrows from the Blink Outdoor 4. This feature — again, purely optional — lets the Mini 2 differentiate between a person or an animal in the frame, alerting the user when it only detects a person.