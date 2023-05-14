Roku Streaming Stick 4K Vs. 4K Plus: What's The Difference?

Cord-cutters and cable naysayers have been turning to streaming devices and subscriptions for a while now, and a lack of cable in a household is much more commonplace these days. As such, a Roku Streaming Stick is a convenient way to turn your regular TV into a streaming entertainment center, and get off the cable merry-go-round. Just stick it right in an HDMI slot, and voila, it's a night of Netflix for the whole family. While Roku offers a wide variety of options for streaming players, the Streaming Stick is a nice middle ground between the affordability of the Roku Express and the visual muscle of a Roku Ultra or Streambar.

Roku offers two models of Streaming Stick: the Streaming Stick 4K and the Streaming Stick 4K Plus. As the names imply, both of these players offer full 4K fidelity, along with the usual selection of features like popular streaming channels and voice command support. If they're so similar, though, it can be hard to decide which one to get.