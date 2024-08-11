6 Of The Best Nanny Cams You Can Buy In 2024

Setting up a sophisticated home security system is as easy as it's ever been, to the point that it's no longer the exclusive domain of specialized companies with professional installers like ADT. You can go to a home improvement or electronics store and pick up a wide array of easy to use, networked cameras that help keep an eye on your home, record what they catch for posterity, and even answer the door when you're not actually home. Ring, for example, extended its video doorbell product into a wider suite of home security products. Networking companies like TP-Link are in on the act as well. And if you're particularly handy, there's a lot that you can do with single board computers like Raspberry Pi, their associated camera kits, and freely available open-source home security software.

Advertisement

When most people think of "home security," they might think of break-ins, package thieves, vandals, and the like. However, security inside the home can be just as important, especially if you're hiring strangers to work in the home to do housework or help you take care of your children. This is where a "nanny cam" comes in: A camera or set of cameras specifically designed to keep an eye on those you've let into your home. For any parent needing help, and especially new parents or a parent returning to work, they can provide a lot of peace of mind. Let's take a look at the best-reviewed on the market right now.