6 Products Powered By Milwaukee USB Rechargeable Batteries
For over a century, Milwaukee has been manufacturing and selling a wide range of tools and equipment. Along the way, it's created multiple systems that allow its products to more efficiently share batteries and chargers, such as its M18 and MX Fuel lines. While Milwaukee's M12 system offers many compact and portable tools powered by 12V batteries, you can find even smaller and more transportable products powered by Milwaukee's Redlithium line of rechargeable batteries, which can be recharged using USB ports.
The advantage of using USB to recharge equipment comes with the ubiquity of USB ports, which are also typically more available in remote locations than traditional wall outlets. Unlike Milwaukee's M12 or M18 cordless tools, for example, its USB Rechargeable products can be recharged using the same portable power banks you might use on camping trips. Since they're generally less powerful, many Milwaukee USB devices are closer to gadgets than actual tools, but nonetheless will be very useful on the jobsite or when working on DIY projects.
Milwaukee's Redlithium system isn't as comprehensive as similar ones from competitors, such as Ryobi's USB Lithium line, and doesn't offer as many products as the latter or as much as its other power systems. Plus, not all of Milwaukee's USB tools are equally beloved by customers — Milwaukee's diverse lineup of USB-powered lights is generally well-reviewed, but its rechargeable apparel products are not.
Here are six products powered by Milwaukee USB Rechargeable batteries, as well as recommendations for which are worth buying and which you should avoid, based on customer feedback. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Redlithium USB 600-lumen Low-Profile Headlamp
If you're still using handheld flashlights, you may want to consider switching to a headlamp. Since battery technology has advanced, headlamps with small, lightweight batteries have become commonly available and offer you a light source while still keeping both hands free. Milwaukee offers a wide range of USB rechargeable lighting products, including Milwaukee personal lights that will fit in your survival kit.
The brand offers several different brightness options with its headlamps, but the Milwaukee Redlithium USB 600-lumen Low-Profile Headlamp is particularly well-rated. On Home Depot's website, the tool has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall customer score based on over 2,100 user ratings. The light head is just one inch thick and keeps the battery in the rear to make it more maneuverable and comfortable to wear. It offers 125 degrees of flood beam coverage and includes four different brightness settings; on Eco mode, it can last up to 27 hours, while it can output 600 lumens for two hours. Its Milwaukee Redlithium USB battery can be powered internally via USB-C.
The headlamp is designed with hard hats in mind so that it can be used on professional job sites and heavier-duty DIY projects. It includes four universal hard hat clips and a strap made from sweat-absorbing fiber that's also comfortable to place on your bare head. The durable device is also corrosion resistant and IP54 rated for water and dust resistance, as well as impact resistant up to six feet. One drawback to the product — according to some reviewers — is that it may be trickier to use with certain hard hats.
Home Depot sells the Milwaukee Redlithium USB 600-lumen Low-Profile Headlamp, which has product code 2115-21, for $78.
USB Rechargeable Green Cross Line Laser
Milwaukee makes a variety of levels for jobs that need precision, such as the Milwaukee 24-inch Redstick level. Its laser levels offer a more advanced way to achieve accurate leveling, and while they require some kind of power source, the brand's USB Rechargeable Green Cross Line Laser is convenient to recharge when necessary. The handheld tool isn't just a straight level but projects both horizontal and vertical beams for greater and more efficient functionality.
The four-point laser beams are green and high-intensity, capable of reaching up to 100 feet with an accuracy of +/- ⅛ inches at 33 feet. It uses a magnetic bracket that allows you to quickly make micro adjustments for fast alignment that doesn't interrupt your workflow. and magnetically adheres to metal surfaces. It also includes built-in screw and nail holes and self-leveling, with +/- 4 degrees of self-leveling tilt and a 165-foot detector range. When the battery dies, you can either charge the laser directly via micro-USB or simply swap out the power source with another Milwaukee Redlithium USB battery.
The laser has a positive 4.1 out of 5 customer score averaged from at least 125 Home Depot customers, with many users praising the tool's durability and versatile mounting options. A small minority of reviewers note that visibility isn't ideal outdoors, however. The USB Rechargeable laser also doesn't provide as much functionality as Milwaukee's M12 360-degree 3-plane Laser, but that tool — and its 12V battery — is considerably more expensive, and you may not even need the additional axis for your work.
The Milwaukee USB Rechargeable Green Cross Line Laser (product code 3521-21) is available from Home Depot for $309.
Milwaukee USB Pivoting Flashlight
For a lot of people, USB-powered flashlights have become a more convenient option than ones relying on AA or AAA batteries, as USB chargers are near-ubiquitous in most of our homes and you never have to worry about crusty acid leaks that sometimes occur when you leave alkaline batteries in an unused flashlight for too long. The Milwaukee USB Pivoting Flashlight is a useful tool to have around, whether it's for emergencies or you're looking for Milwaukee lights for working at night.
The tool provides both flood and spot lighting, so you can use it as a flashlight or a lantern to illuminate entire rooms or workspaces. It's capable of up to 500 lumens of brightness and has a spot beam distance of 377 feet, so it's just as useful outdoors. The head can pivot 110 degrees, and its magnetic base allows it to remain stable if you're using it as a stationary lantern, while an integrated pocket clip lets you also wear it as a right-angle light source. It has low and high brightness options and can last up to 12 hours on the lower setting. The light recharges via USB-C.
Milwaukee's USB Pivoting Flashlight has a very impressive 4.8 out of 5 overall customer rating based on over 955 Amazon reviews. One of the few complaints that can be found about the device is its cost; just as with many Milwaukee products, it's on the pricier side. However, you're also getting a high-quality, reliable tool, just like other Milwaukee products.
The Milwaukee USB Pivoting Flashlight has product code 2113-21 and is available from Amazon for $80.
USB Rechargeable Portable Power Source & Charger
One great thing about the Milwaukee USB Rechargeable Portable Power Source & Charger is that it can be used to charge the other Milwaukee USB Rechargeable tools on this list. When it comes to charging devices, Milwaukee might not be as well known as the best major power bank brands, but its product performs the exact same function and can be used in the same way. The device is very portable and easily fits in your pocket, allowing you to have a backup power source for your smartphone and other devices when on the go. It's less than four inches long and weighs less than six ounces.
Based on over 275 reviews from Home Depot customers, the Milwaukee USB Rechargeable Portable Power Source & Charger has a positive 4.2 out of 5 average user rating. The power bank has a built-in 2.1A USB output to quickly charge your devices with a cable. It has double the capacity of three AAA batteries and will recharge over 2,000 times in its lifetime.
One convenient feature is an LED fuel gauge, so you can keep an eye on its battery levels and ascertain when it's time to recharge it. Depending on how up-to-date your personal tech is, one potential downside to the device is that it recharges through a micro-USB port, as opposed to the more modern and increasingly common USB-C standard. Even if you mostly use USB-C these days though, there's a good chance you've still got some micro-USB cables from older devices lying around your home.
Home Depot sells the Milwaukee USB Rechargeable Portable Power Source & Charger (product code 48-59-2012) for $30.
USB Rechargeable Heated Gloves
In addition to tools, Milwaukee makes heated gear that will keep you warm while working in colder conditions. In SlashGear's comparison of the Milwaukee heated jacket, vest, and hoodie, we found this gear to be both useful and comfortable. The company's heated gloves, however, don't seem to be up to the same standard — at least according to people who've used them. Milwaukee's USB Rechargeable Heated Gloves have a dismal 2.4 out of 5 overall customer score on Milwaukee's website, based on dozens of reviews. Considering this poor rating is found on the company's own website, it's safe to say they're mostly coming from people who have used other Milwaukee products before and are generally fans of the brand. Similarly, the heated gloves also have middling user ratings on Amazon.
On paper, the gloves have a lot of nice features. Each glove uses Milwaukee USB Rechargeable heating elements that warm the fingers and the back of each hand. The gloves offer three different temperature settings designed to heat up quickly and Milwaukee claims they can last up to six hours on a single charge. The gloves are made from durable polyester that is lighter and less bulky than cotton and feature leather palms and fingers, extended cuffs, and terry cloth sweat wipes integrated into each glove.
Plus, the index fingers can still be used with touchscreens. Based on multiple negative reviews, Milwaukee's gloves unfortunately don't live up to their promise. Reported problems include poor and uneven heating, diminished battery life, and a poor fit, which is why you probably want to avoid this particular Milwaukee USB Rechargeable product. Instead, you may want to go with one of the best electric hand warmers currently available.
Redlithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds
One product you're not going to find on SlashGear's list of the best wireless earbuds currently available is Milwaukee's Redlithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds. Less than half of the surveyed Home Depot customers who've reviewed Milwaukee's earbuds recommend the product, which has an average user score of just 3.3 out of 5 based on over 360 ratings.
Not all audio devices are suitable for tougher work environments, and Milwaukee typically excels at building gear made to withstand just such conditions. Its Redlithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds are water, dust, and impact resistant and include features that would be very useful on a busy job site, including a Jobsite Aware Mode that reduces the intensity of loud noises while still providing situational awareness for your safety. Even with the product's bad reviews, customers generally seem to appreciate this feature, as well as the buds' durability and even their sound quality.
However, customers find the microphone quality of the product to be poor, which makes its phone call compatibility less useful. Users also cite issues with the battery and charging consistency of the Redlithium USB Ear Buds. There are also reports that they're uncomfortable to wear, which you definitely don't want while working for extended periods. Milwaukee's Redlithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds cost $179 at Home Depot, which isn't a terrible price for high-quality headphones — however, you can find much cheaper options that have much better customer reviews. If you're looking for a new pair of earbuds, Milwaukee's Redlithium USB rechargeable option probably shouldn't be your first choice.
Why these Milwaukee USB Rechargeable products were included on this list
Using the specifications and details found on Milwaukee's own product pages, as well as written reviews from customers who've purchased them, all of the tools included on this list have been confirmed to be USB rechargeable. In some cases, product codes are included to differentiate these devices from similar ones Milwaukee makes or has produced, including different generations or model variations.
Not all of the products powered by Milwaukee USB on this list are recommended by SlashGear for purchase. Milwaukee products that are recommended on this list have generally positive reviews from customers who've purchased and used them. These customer ratings were sourced from Amazon and Home Depot, as both retailers have large bases of users. With more users providing feedback for these tools, the average customer scores can be considered more reliable, as any fake reviews or outlier ratings made in bad faith, whether positively or negatively, won't have much of an impact. The recommended products on this list all have an overall customer score of 4.1 out of 5 or higher, based on at least 125 user ratings, if not thousands more. Additionally, customer reviews on Milwaukee's website, which has a smaller sample size, were also used as a supplemental reference.