6 Products Powered By Milwaukee USB Rechargeable Batteries

For over a century, Milwaukee has been manufacturing and selling a wide range of tools and equipment. Along the way, it's created multiple systems that allow its products to more efficiently share batteries and chargers, such as its M18 and MX Fuel lines. While Milwaukee's M12 system offers many compact and portable tools powered by 12V batteries, you can find even smaller and more transportable products powered by Milwaukee's Redlithium line of rechargeable batteries, which can be recharged using USB ports.

Advertisement

The advantage of using USB to recharge equipment comes with the ubiquity of USB ports, which are also typically more available in remote locations than traditional wall outlets. Unlike Milwaukee's M12 or M18 cordless tools, for example, its USB Rechargeable products can be recharged using the same portable power banks you might use on camping trips. Since they're generally less powerful, many Milwaukee USB devices are closer to gadgets than actual tools, but nonetheless will be very useful on the jobsite or when working on DIY projects.

Milwaukee's Redlithium system isn't as comprehensive as similar ones from competitors, such as Ryobi's USB Lithium line, and doesn't offer as many products as the latter or as much as its other power systems. Plus, not all of Milwaukee's USB tools are equally beloved by customers — Milwaukee's diverse lineup of USB-powered lights is generally well-reviewed, but its rechargeable apparel products are not.

Advertisement

Here are six products powered by Milwaukee USB Rechargeable batteries, as well as recommendations for which are worth buying and which you should avoid, based on customer feedback. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.