What Is Milwaukee Tool's REDSTICK? Everything You Need To Know Before You Buy
Whether you're a stickler for perfection or in the middle of a DIY job that requires tools that deliver precision and accuracy, a level may be a necessity. Long ago, inventive Egyptian and Greek engineers developed simplistic ways to determine whether a surface was level. While something like the plumb bob hasn't evolved much, companies like Milwaukee Tool have advanced these older concepts into leveling devices designed to improve exactness. Enter Milwaukee's Redstick Digital Level, a pinpoint leveler that promises up to double the accuracy of other levels on the market.
At first glance, it looks like any digital level. A rounded digital display is the focal point on the side of the level, providing readouts that let you know whether the device is sitting at an incline and, if so, at what angle. There's also a top display just for viewing the readout.
Unlike a traditional or concrete level from Milwaukee Tool, the digital level makes it easier to level surfaces regardless of how flat they are and repeat angle patterns perfectly. For example, if you're installing a handrail over your stairs, you can quickly measure the angle of the stairs and pin that number. Then, you can move the level to where you want the railing installed and recall the pinned angle for an accurate guiding line. It's a difficult process made easy thanks to Milwaukee's Redstick Digital Level, but there's still plenty more to explore beyond the basic functions.
What functions are included with the Redstick digital level?
While leveling a surface is the primary function, there's quite a bit to talk about when it comes to the unit as a whole. Sure, the digital readout will ensure everything you place is either level or, if necessary, perpendicular to other surfaces; however, if you dig into the menu accessible on the side screen, you'll find a bevy of options and adjustments you can make that enhance the stick's usability.
One useful feature is the tolerance adjustment. Not every surface you work on will be smooth, and adjusting the tolerance level compensates for any deviations from a flat surface. You no longer have to guess just how much a bumpy or rough surface affects your final measurement.
Additionally, the digital Redstick allows you to change the units of the readout. While degrees may suit you best, others may prefer to see a percentage or a number represented in inches per foot.
Physically, the stick is made from an IP65-rated aluminum frame, so its inner mechanics are protected from dust, and it is moderately water-resistant (but don't submerge the unit into water). With the 24-, 48-, and 72-inch levels, you can also conveniently store it thanks to a hang hole.
It's a fairly feature-rich alternative compared to standard analog box levels. The question remains, though, whether those features are helpful and justify buying a separate device when you can simply use a mobile phone app for measuring.
What do professionals say about the Redstick digital level?
Looking at user reviews on Milwaukee's official site, the Redstick level didn't seem to impress with its digital alternative. In fact, even the brand's analog box levels struggle to appeal to the casual consumer. However, professional reviewers are a little more forgiving.
YouTube's Tool Show dedicated an entire video to the digital Redstick, concluding that the level is as accurate as Milwaukee promised. The biggest gripe mentioned is the level's boot time from both a cold start and the level's standby mode. According to Tool Show, it can take up to six seconds. It may sound insignificant, but compare that to the instant usability of an analog level.
Pro Tool Reviews offered its own insight into the digital level, ultimately scoring it at an 8.0 out of 10. Supporting Tool Show's criticism, the review notes that including a bubble level would have been "helpful for quick measurements and wouldn't require waiting for boot-up." Additional critiques include the lack of a small third display on the level's back.
Pro Tool Reviews found the digital level quite favorable, especially its built-in rechargeable battery, durability, Pin Mode, and different units of measurement.
How much does the Redstick digital level cost?
The price may be a big deciding factor in whether the Redstick digital level is right for you. Unfortunately, compared to analog levels, there is a considerable jump in cost. The smallest of the Redstick Digital Levels, a 14-inch model, costs $219 at Home Depot. In Comparison, Home Depot sells a Milwaukee Redstick three-pack of magnetic box levels that includes the 24-, 48-, and 72-inch versions, along with a smaller Block Torpedo level and a carrying case, for only $120 more. Though the standard box levels don't have a digital display, they do have a magnetic base, which was a common complaint among the reviews of the costlier digital levels.
Milwaukee isn't the only brand to sell digital levels. At Home Depot, you can find a 24-inch Empire True Blue Magnetic Digital Box Level for $134. The True Blue alternative has its own version of Pin Mode, which locks measurements into place and actually includes a magnetic base and different measuring modes. Empire even guarantees an accurate reading within .00005 inches.
When it comes to reviews, Empire's 24-inch model earned three very telling words from Tool Box Buzz: "Worth Every Penny."