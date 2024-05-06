What Is Milwaukee Tool's REDSTICK? Everything You Need To Know Before You Buy

Whether you're a stickler for perfection or in the middle of a DIY job that requires tools that deliver precision and accuracy, a level may be a necessity. Long ago, inventive Egyptian and Greek engineers developed simplistic ways to determine whether a surface was level. While something like the plumb bob hasn't evolved much, companies like Milwaukee Tool have advanced these older concepts into leveling devices designed to improve exactness. Enter Milwaukee's Redstick Digital Level, a pinpoint leveler that promises up to double the accuracy of other levels on the market.

At first glance, it looks like any digital level. A rounded digital display is the focal point on the side of the level, providing readouts that let you know whether the device is sitting at an incline and, if so, at what angle. There's also a top display just for viewing the readout.

Unlike a traditional or concrete level from Milwaukee Tool, the digital level makes it easier to level surfaces regardless of how flat they are and repeat angle patterns perfectly. For example, if you're installing a handrail over your stairs, you can quickly measure the angle of the stairs and pin that number. Then, you can move the level to where you want the railing installed and recall the pinned angle for an accurate guiding line. It's a difficult process made easy thanks to Milwaukee's Redstick Digital Level, but there's still plenty more to explore beyond the basic functions.