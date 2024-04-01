These Milwaukee Tools Will Come In Handy For Your Next Concrete Finishing Job
Working with concrete typically means you'll need something more powerful than your run-of-the-mill power tool, and you'll need even more to put the finishing touches on a job. While this means you'll have to spend more cash on tools, Milwaukee is a relatively affordable brand available at Home Depot — and West Marine, surprisingly — that should make the hit to your wallet hurt a little less. Since this is all at Home Depot, you shouldn't have many issues tracking down anything you see on the list that interests you. Shipping is also an option if you don't have a location near you.
A few tools here are backed up by high user scores and reviews where applicable. It's important to know that something you're spending money on has served other people well as well. However, some pricy options on the list will be out of reach for many. Milwaukee is a long-running brand with a rich history, so there shouldn't be too much to worry about reliability-wise. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Milwaukee 24 in. Concrete Screed Level
Nobody wants to have a nightmare about getting a new driveway only to find out it isn't level in some parts. To avoid that problem, you can pick up the Milwaukee concrete screed level from Home Depot for $72. The way it works is simple — you drag it along the concrete while it's still wet to ensure there aren't any trouble areas. It can hit two feet at a time, so it shouldn't take too long to find out if there are issues, and you'll be glad you did it.
This tool can work on more than just concrete, and adding dirt next to your house could be another way you get more use out of it. User scores for the concrete screed level are very good, as it comes in with a 4.9 out of five stars score on Home Depot's website. It's covered by a limited lifetime warranty as well, in case you run into any trouble down the road.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4 ft. Concrete Pencil Vibrator
Concrete jobs can be expensive, so you'll want to make sure you do it correctly the first time around. A big step in the finishing process is making sure you don't have any bubbles in the concrete, and the Milwaukee concrete pencil vibrator can take that on for you. You can pick this up from Home Depot for $399, and while the price is high you'll realize this is a very important tool to have and well worth the purchase. User scores are 4.6 out of five, and the majority of reviews point out it does exactly what it's needed for.
There are some downsides to point out, and it's that if you need to go deeper than four feet, you'll need to spend more and get a tool that can do that. The 8-foot model is available for $50 more, so you can either save some cash and get the 4-foot one or you'll have to spend extra if you need something longer. Both of these are part of Milwaukee's M18 line so you can use existing 18V Milwaukee batteries with either tool.
MX FUEL Lithium-Ion Cordless 24 in. Walk-Behind Edging Trowel Kit
Geared more toward big jobs taken on by professionals instead of an average home DIYer, the Milwaukee walk-behind edging trowel kit comes in at $5,999. For this price, you're getting the edger along with two batteries and a charger. This firmly prices out the majority of people looking at something like this, but there are still many reasons to pick the kit up. It doesn't run on gas and can get 35 minutes of runtime on a full charge, which isn't too long but it's the tradeoff for ditching the gasoline.
Many YouTube videos show the tool in action looking simple to use. The major hang-up here is the hefty price tag, and that's what makes it not for everyone. If you're redoing an entire parking lot and have the money to pick this up, it will be something that serves you well. For other people, there are far cheaper options available.
A Pro Tool Reviews video shows how this makes concrete finishing easier, but it does note it's largely for tradesmen. With this being more for professionals coupled with the high price tag, there aren't many user scores. A bundle with three batteries (and a $600 higher price tag) has just a handful of user scores, and it comes in with a 4.7 out of five rating.
Milwaukee MX FUEL Backpack Concrete Vibrator Kit + XC406 Battery Pack
Another expensive option, the Milwaukee backpack concrete vibrator kit comes with the tool and a battery for $3,409. This is for big jobs, much like the walk-behind edging trowel, so there's no need to spend this much if you're looking for something to use at home. The appeal here is the ability to snap the tool to your back and not have to rely on any external power. Milwaukee came out with a video showcasing exactly what this means, and it's tough to argue against the versatility it offers.
There are no cords to worry about tripping over, so you have that going for it along with the fact it's highly mobile. The biggest downside is the price and a basic DIYer isn't going to get much use out of this like a professional would. If you're able to rent it for a renovation, you'd save a lot of cash and still reap the benefits the concrete vibrator kit has to offer.
Why were these picked?
These four tools are what Milwaukee has to offer when it comes to finishing concrete. While two of them are firmly out of the price range for most people, the other two are affordable enough that people working with smaller concrete projects can still do so without having to break the bank. Home Depot also allows you to rent equipment, so that could be an option if you see something way out of your price range — although that might mean you have to ditch Milwaukee.
Everything seen here, including the expensive options, can be found at Home Depot either in-store or online. If you're not close to a retail location, you can choose to have the tools shipped directly to you.