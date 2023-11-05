This Unexpected Store Is A Great Place To Check For Deals On Milwaukee Tools

Home Depot won't always have the best deals, and the same can be said for West Marine. When you're looking to spend a few hundred dollars on a new set of power tools — or anything for that matter — it's important to shop around for the best prices. You'll find a big selection of Milwaukee tools at West Marine, so when you're getting ready to begin a new project and need more tools, it doesn't hurt to check the store if you have one near you.

Luckily, online shopping remains a very solid option. West Marine offers shipping to your home, so even if one isn't anywhere near you, that shouldn't stop you from checking for deals. If you do have a store nearby, you can choose the option to pick up in-store while still making your purchase online. This applies to having the employees set aside an item for you to pick up later or having a product shipped directly to the store. It cuts out the entire process of having to scour the aisles and hoping what you want is in stock. If you're doing the same-day pickup option, you must place your order at least two hours before the store closes to ensure you'll get it that day. You'll get an email when the order you placed is ready for you. You can also get same-day delivery depending on what time you order and the proximity of your store.