5 West Marine Finds That Will Enhance Your Next Camping Trip

Whether you're tenting, renting a cabin, or taking a camper van for a spin, there are a ton of different ways to go camping these days, and no matter what you're doing, there are always interesting ways to spice things up. If you have some time before your next trip, you might consider heading over to West Marine and checking out what they have available. You might think you have everything you need, but there are plenty of upgrades that can help make your trip more memorable.

What you end up leaving with will likely come down to what your overall budget is, as picking up a bunch of new accessories can get expensive very fast, especially since West Marine products tend towards the more expensive side of things. If you're looking for something that will keep the spending down, Harbor Freight has many camping items you can pick up for cheap. If budget isn't a concern, however, West Harbor has plenty of good finds.