How To Rent Large Equipment At Home Depot

It's probably not accurate to say that you can find any piece of large equipment you might need, but the assortment at Home Depot is pretty extensive. Chances are good you'll be able to find just about everything required for a variety of home improvement, repair, or renovation projects, though.

Of course, there are the obvious items like portable light towers for nighttime work, wood chippers, stump grinders, lawn mowers, and trenchers for irrigation and plumbing, but that's just the more obvious stuff. You can also borrow trailers to help you haul materials around (though you'll need your own vehicle to hitch them to), buggies for moving concrete, air compressors for use with paint spraying or air-powered tools like pneumatic nailers, and trench rollers for soil compaction.

The equipment on offer gets even bigger than all that, though. Home Depot also rents out forklifts, tractor loader backhoes, boom lifts (articulating, straight, and towable), multiple types of scissor lift, tracked and wheeled skid steers, and honest-to-goodness mini excavators. Then once you figure out everything you need, you can schedule a pick up or delivery — and if necessary, get some guidance (from a store associate or, if you're using aerial equipment, Mobile Elevated Work Platform training) before you start operating anything.