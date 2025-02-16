Milwaukee Heated Jacket Vs. Vest Vs. Hoodie: Which Is Best For Your Needs?
Just because the winter makes job sites and home workshops chilly and snow-covered, it doesn't mean the work stops. DIY enthusiasts and seasoned tradespeople alike keep at their usual routine during this harsh portion of the year, having to make some adjustments to do so. In addition to properly preparing their power tools for the winter, they need to make some alterations to their wardrobe. Layering up and investing in heavy-duty gloves and boots are wise moves, as is putting on heated gear to stay extra toasty while on the job.
As it turns out, one of the most tenured and trusted names in power tools has delved into the heated clothing market. Milwaukee — the brand behind those unmistakable red and black power and hand tools, as well as the modular Packout storage system — has its own lineup of heated outerwear. The brand offers heated jackets, heated vests, and heated hoodies, all operating on its M12 battery lineup.
If you consistently work in extremely cold temperatures, you might be inclined to get one of each. However, for many, opting for just a jacket, vest, or hoodie alone should be just fine right out of the gate. So, which heated Milwaukee clothing is the correct fit for you and your needs? Here's what you should know about all three types to come to the right decision.
Milwaukee's heated jacket selection doesn't compromise on heat or coverage
At the time of publication, Milwaukee has several heated jacket options to consider, suitable for most cold work conditions. On the lighter, more breathable side are the thinner Milwaukee Axis hooded jackets. While still heated in the front and back with the aid of a Milwaukee M12 battery pack, these jackets are suitable for layering up. Stepping up are Milwaukee Toughshell heated jackets, which are more heavy-duty. They're more durable, better insulated, and include Hexon technology in some cases, allowing them to stay warmer for longer periods, heat up faster, and adapt to the environment accordingly. Milwaukee Quietshell offers similar benefits while being softer and quieter when moving. This and their camouflage look make them great for hunting.
When it comes to heating capabilities, all of these jacket types cover similar areas. Chest and upper back come standard for most, with others adding heating elements along the lower torso and shoulders. As far as battery run times, they're advertised across the board as getting around 12 hours on low, six hours on medium, and three hours on high, all while keeping the battery discreetly hidden in a designated pocket. Finally, there's pricing, and as one would expect, these heated jackets aren't cheap. With their batteries and chargers, Axis jackets run around $230 or so, Toughshell clock in around $240 as well, and Quietshell can go as high as the $220-$250 range.
With all of that in mind, if you need extra warmth and full-body coverage, and have the funds on hand, a Milwaukee heated jacket is a great choice. If you prefer something more lightweight, movable, or with toned-down heating abilities, another garment is likely better for you.
Heated vest from Milwaukee are maneuverable and effective
Moving on to Milwaukee's sleeveless full-zip heated outerwear offerings, we have the brand's assortment of heated vests. Overall, the selection is a bit smaller than that of the jackets, but they're still worth going over nonetheless. The vests come in a couple of different varieties, too, those being the Milwaukee Axis vest and Milwaukee Toughshell vest — there isn't currently a Quietshell vest available. These vests get around 8 hours of runtime on low, though some specific models advertise getting four hours on medium heat and two on high heat. They all run on M12 batteries and heat the chest and back, some with the aid of Hexon technology.
Milwaukee's Axis and Toughshell heated vests pack in heat, durability, and comfort — albeit without the inclusion of sleeves — all while being resistant to water and wind. While that's all well and good, and paints a clear picture of how capable these garments are, what can you expect to pay for them and all of their bells and whistles? Getting them with the batteries and chargers included, an Axis vest kit will set you back around $200, while Toughshell kits also commonly retail in the $200 range. That's not nearly as expensive as competitor Makita's heated vest, but it's still a lot of money to drop.
At the end of the day, Milwaukee's heated vests are comfortable and do an admirable job heating for slightly less than the brand's jackets. However, due to their lack of sleeves, decreased battery runtime, and fewer heat zones, they're not ideal for the most extreme cold conditions.
Though few, Milwaukee's heated hoodies are worth considering
Last but not least comes Milwaukee's heated hoodies, of which there are only a small handful of options to choose from at the time of this writing. For the hoodies, Milwaukee does away with the Axis, Toughshell, and Quietshell designations, though these garments still utilize M12 battery technology, so this label remains. Similarly to the heated vests, these hoodies can achieve a maximum of 8 hours of heating time on the lowest of three heat settings and have heat zones on the chest and back. At the same time, they're comparatively lightweight and primarily prioritize comfort and movement.
When put up against Milwaukee's heated jackets and vests, the heated hoodies are the least expensive. Of course, that doesn't mean they're cheap. Typically, they're sold in the $130 to $160 range, with kits including the battery and charger residing on the higher end of that price scale. All things considered, their thinner nature and fewer heat zones will likely require some layering if you're working outside in extreme cold or frigid winds. On the other hand, if you're in the market for a heated garment that's pretty movable, and your work environment looks more like a somewhat chilly barn or warehouse, for the price and features, a heated hoodie should serve you well.
Milwaukee's heated clothing options, from its jackets to vests to hoodies, include the right piece for everyone. Hopefully, based on their capabilities, price points, and your planned use situations, you can come to an informed decision regarding which is the best fit for you. For further warmth, you can always check out Milwaukee's other products to keep you warm in the cold, too.