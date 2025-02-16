Milwaukee Heated Jacket Vs. Vest Vs. Hoodie: Which Is Best For Your Needs?

Just because the winter makes job sites and home workshops chilly and snow-covered, it doesn't mean the work stops. DIY enthusiasts and seasoned tradespeople alike keep at their usual routine during this harsh portion of the year, having to make some adjustments to do so. In addition to properly preparing their power tools for the winter, they need to make some alterations to their wardrobe. Layering up and investing in heavy-duty gloves and boots are wise moves, as is putting on heated gear to stay extra toasty while on the job.

As it turns out, one of the most tenured and trusted names in power tools has delved into the heated clothing market. Milwaukee — the brand behind those unmistakable red and black power and hand tools, as well as the modular Packout storage system — has its own lineup of heated outerwear. The brand offers heated jackets, heated vests, and heated hoodies, all operating on its M12 battery lineup.

If you consistently work in extremely cold temperatures, you might be inclined to get one of each. However, for many, opting for just a jacket, vest, or hoodie alone should be just fine right out of the gate. So, which heated Milwaukee clothing is the correct fit for you and your needs? Here's what you should know about all three types to come to the right decision.

