What Makes Makita's Heated Vest So Expensive? And Is It Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At first glance, it can be tough to see the ways Makita's heated vest is useful — and the same can be said about several of their tools. However, a heated vest can be very nice to have, with the obvious example being staying warm while outside. Makita's vest comes in at $360 from Acme Tools, so it's quite expensive. There are many other heated vests on the market that come in at a much lower price. For example, Milwaukee, a reliable brand itself, sells a heated vest for $179 at Home Depot — almost half the price of Makita's. You get eight hours of battery life with Milwaukee's, which isn't bad either. However, Makita completely outclasses Milwaukee's vest.

Instead of the eight hours of run time, you'll get up to 35 hours with Makita's, albeit on the low heat setting. That alone seems to be where the price difference comes into play, but Makita's vest does bring more features to the table. Four heat zones are meant to ensure proper distribution throughout the vest. If you pick this up, you'll also have three different heat settings to work with but keep in mind you won't be getting the 35 hours of runtime on the highest setting. When it's time to wash the vest, you can just toss it in the washing machine like any other piece of clothing — just make sure you remove the battery.