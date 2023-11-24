Here's What You Need To Do With Your Power Tools In The Winter

When the temperature starts to drop and the snow piles up, it's no longer the best time for outdoor hardware projects, the occasional snow blower job notwithstanding. Unless you have your own temperature-regulated workshop, odds are good that most of your power tools will end up in your garage or shed once winter rolls around, and won't move from there until things thaw out.

Before things get too frosty, though, you need to make sure that everything is stored properly. That way, when you come back to your projects in the spring, all of your tools are actually still working.

Proper wintertime storage of power tools ensures their overall longevity and prevents any potentially dangerous breakdowns of parts. This is particularly vital for battery-powered power tools, as it's no secret that extreme temperatures and batteries don't mix. To ensure that your batteries don't go dead on you during the holidays, here's a quick overview on storing your power tools throughout the cold season.