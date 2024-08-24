Want A Black Milwaukee Packout? Here's Where You'll Find One
Milwaukee is a company with a long and storied history behind it, having provided the public with quality tools since the 1950s. All these years later, it remains a titan in the tool world, having innovated, refined, perhaps most importantly, learned along the way. In learning about the needs and demands of its customers, it came to the minds behind Milwaukee that there's a want for tool storage in addition to the tools themselves. Thus, the Milwaukee Packout system was born, making tool storage and transport easy as can be with tool boxes with varying amounts of storage, dollies, and more.
Since the Milwaukee brand has become synonymous with the color red, the Packout system is predominantly red with black accents. There is a line out there with a largely black color scheme, but it's not easy to come by. If you want to get it directly from Milwaukee itself, unfortunately, those outside of Europe can't do so. Instead, those in the United States and elsewhere are pretty much left with no alternative but to buy select pieces off of Amazon or scour eBay for black Milwaukee Packout pieces. It's not ideal, but it's the best non-Europeans can get at this point.
Naturally, one has to ask, why aren't black Milwaukee Packout products as readily available in the United States as their red counterparts?
Why isn't black Milwaukee Packout an option in the US?
It's a bit of a head-scratcher why Milwaukee doesn't sell black Packout products outside of Europe. There's undeniably money to be made on such offerings, as many customers prefer the aesthetic of black with red accents over the reverse option. Sadly, there isn't much of a concrete answer to be found when trying to figure out why black is European-exclusive. Fan speculation points to everything from a dispute with Hilti over the use of the color red in Europe to Milwaukee wanting to maintain its status as the red tool and tool accessory company in the United States.
As it turns out, a black Packout product technically made its way to the U.S. However, it's not likely the one so many have been clamoring for. In 2023, it came to light that the Milwaukee Packout brand tumblers were going to be available in black, but that was it. No tool boxes, no storage containers, just the durable travel coffee mugs. At the time of publication, it has been over a year since the product announcement reached the internet, so if this was a test to see if black Packout products would fare well outside of Europe, either it wasn't a success or Milwaukee is taking its time getting more black Packout products shipped elsewhere.
Hopefully, those in want of a black Milwaukee Packout set will soon be able to get ahold of one just as easily as a red one down the line, avoiding the Amazon and eBay rigmarole entirely. In the meantime, at least you can count on the red versions of the Milwaukee Packout additions every home mechanic should have.