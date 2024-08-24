Want A Black Milwaukee Packout? Here's Where You'll Find One

Milwaukee is a company with a long and storied history behind it, having provided the public with quality tools since the 1950s. All these years later, it remains a titan in the tool world, having innovated, refined, perhaps most importantly, learned along the way. In learning about the needs and demands of its customers, it came to the minds behind Milwaukee that there's a want for tool storage in addition to the tools themselves. Thus, the Milwaukee Packout system was born, making tool storage and transport easy as can be with tool boxes with varying amounts of storage, dollies, and more.

Since the Milwaukee brand has become synonymous with the color red, the Packout system is predominantly red with black accents. There is a line out there with a largely black color scheme, but it's not easy to come by. If you want to get it directly from Milwaukee itself, unfortunately, those outside of Europe can't do so. Instead, those in the United States and elsewhere are pretty much left with no alternative but to buy select pieces off of Amazon or scour eBay for black Milwaukee Packout pieces. It's not ideal, but it's the best non-Europeans can get at this point.

Naturally, one has to ask, why aren't black Milwaukee Packout products as readily available in the United States as their red counterparts?

