Everything You Need To Know About Milwaukee Tool's M12 Green 360° 3-Plane Laser Kit

A construction laser is a great tool to have on hand if you're working on a home renovation or installation project. By creating a level plane, a laser can help you position objects in exact alignment, making this tool crucial if you're installing tiles, hanging pictures in a straight line, or aligning fixtures.

Given how important this can be for ensuring professional-looking results, it's best to equip yourself with a quality product, like Milwaukee's M12 Green 360° 3-Plane Kit. While you can opt for something like the Ryobi Laser Cube, which projects a horizontal laser that is visible up to 10 feet away, this Milwaukee model is a better option for projects that require 360° laser lines. Additionally, Milwaukee's laser boasts an impressive 250-foot diameter visibility, making this tool a good option whether you're a professional or a hobbyist.

Milwaukee Tools, as a brand, goes back several decades and has a history of producing reliable products. However, when a tool is worth a few hundred dollars, it's important that you're aware of how it performs, what its key features and specs are, and what the general consensus is about the product. To help you make an informed buying decision, we've explored these details below.