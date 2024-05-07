Everything You Need To Know About Milwaukee Tool's M12 Green 360° 3-Plane Laser Kit
A construction laser is a great tool to have on hand if you're working on a home renovation or installation project. By creating a level plane, a laser can help you position objects in exact alignment, making this tool crucial if you're installing tiles, hanging pictures in a straight line, or aligning fixtures.
Given how important this can be for ensuring professional-looking results, it's best to equip yourself with a quality product, like Milwaukee's M12 Green 360° 3-Plane Kit. While you can opt for something like the Ryobi Laser Cube, which projects a horizontal laser that is visible up to 10 feet away, this Milwaukee model is a better option for projects that require 360° laser lines. Additionally, Milwaukee's laser boasts an impressive 250-foot diameter visibility, making this tool a good option whether you're a professional or a hobbyist.
Milwaukee Tools, as a brand, goes back several decades and has a history of producing reliable products. However, when a tool is worth a few hundred dollars, it's important that you're aware of how it performs, what its key features and specs are, and what the general consensus is about the product. To help you make an informed buying decision, we've explored these details below.
This Milwaukee 3-plane laser kit does not lack in terms of capability
The M12 Green 360° 3-Plane Laser, powered by the brand's M12 REDLITHIUM 4.0 XC battery, is designed to provide a runtime of more than 15 hours. What's more, you don't have to purchase the battery or charger separately, given that these accessories are included as part of the kit. The tool produces fairly clear laser lines — two vertically and one horizontally — that have a range of up to 125 feet (250 feet in diameter) or up to 165 feet if you're working with a laser detector.
Although it's a sophisticated tool, it's pretty impact-resistant. Milwaukee, in fact, claims the product has an impact resistance of up to one meter (3.3 feet), which essentially means it is unlikely to sustain damage even if it falls from this height. This can be especially useful, given the rough conditions that are usually prevalent at construction sites. Additionally, the product is also IP54-rated, which ensures some degree of protection from dust and water splashes — both of which are usually inevitable when working on construction projects.
Also, while you're at your job site, you likely don't want to hold this laser against the wall to ensure alignment. The good news is that because this model is designed with rare earth magnets, they stay put when placed vertically against metallic surfaces, ensuring hands-free operation for you. There's also a hang hole in the tool, which can come in handy if you want to mount this tool on non-metallic surfaces.
How accurate is the M12 Green 360° 3-Plane Laser Kit?
This 360° 3-Plane Laser Kit is part of the company's M12 line of products. M12 tools usually have a sub-compact design and lightweight construction that allows you to use them for extended durations and in tight places. The M12 Green 360° 3-Plane Laser Kit, which weighs just 2.6 lb., is a case in point. Although it is a capable model that delivers some solid specs, it is easy to maneuver and transport.
In terms of precision while in use, the 360° 3-Plane Laser Kit offers an accuracy of +/- 1/8" at 33 feet, which, although not the absolute best, it's typically sufficient for many applications that require leveling and alignment. This model is also self-leveling up to +/- 4 degrees of tilt. This can be useful if the surface you're placing this laser on isn't completely even. The product also has a micro control knob that allows you to quickly adjust the laser's position for better precision. So, these features more than makeup for the slight limitation in accuracy.
Now, given that you're likely to use this product indoors and outdoors, you may be wondering if the laser beams are visible in daylight. Typically, green laser beams are substantially brighter than red laser beams, which means they're more visible in daylight than red-beam lasers. That said, you'll have better visibility if you use it in shaded conditions. If you're using this product outdoors or indoors during daylight hours, you might want to consider investing in a laser detector.
This product is mostly well-received by customers
Now that you know what this laser kit has to offer you in terms of features and capabilities, let's explore whether people who purchased it are satisfied with its performance. The M12 Green 360° laser kit currently has a rating of 4.6 out of 5, based on 112 reviews on Milwaukee's website. It's received over 80 five-star ratings, and 91% of reviewers recommend this product. On the platform, many users noted that the laser is the best they've used and praised its self-leveling feature and accuracy.
On The Home Depot's website, this tool has a rating of 4.6 out of 5, based on 479 reviews. Over 350 people have given this product a perfect rating, and 90% recommend purchasing it. Reviewers on the platform noted that the laser beams are bright, and the strong magnets and different thread sizes allow one to easily mount it. On both Milwaukee's platform and The Home Depot's website, a few users said they were disappointed with its outdoor performance. However, this can be remedied if you purchase a laser line detector.
In terms of professional reviews, Pro Tool Reviews notes that this product has sufficient battery life to provide you with a complete 15-hour runtime, as claimed by the brand. Additionally, a video review by Mechanical Toolz notes that the laser's self-leveling feature works as claimed, and its swivel functionality is smooth and effective for quick and precise adjustments.
Warranty details and purchase options
Milwaukee, being a reputable brand, offers lengthy warranties on all its products. For this laser kit, the company offers a three-year warranty for both the tool and the battery. If you find that the tool or the battery has a manufacturing defect, either in terms of the material or the workmanship, the warranty coverage gets you a free repair or replacement. If your product has passed the warranty period or is covered under the warranty, but the damage is due to usual wear and tear, you'll need to pay for the resulting repair or order replacement parts. The good news is that the company has several service centers located across the country that you can visit if you need to get your laser serviced.
If you've decided that the M12 Green 360° 3-Plane Laser Kit is a tool you'd like to purchase for your next DIY project, you can buy it online at The Home Depot or Acme Tools for $599. Alternatively, you can also find local retailers who carry this product by navigating to Milwaukee's website and using the "Where To Buy" feature; enter your zip code to view local stores that have this product stocked. The latter is a good choice if you'd like to test out the effectiveness of the laser before you buy it.