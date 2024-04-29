Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi's Laser Cube Before You Buy (If You Can Find One)

If you're looking to purchase a new tool, there's a good chance that one of the brands you will be looking at in your decision-making is Ryobi. It's one of the best-selling appliance brands in the United States with a history of reliable products. Furthermore, with the 18V ONE+ battery system, Ryobi has created an entire ecosystem of gadgets to the point that it could be the only brand you need. However, not everything the company makes is some power tool like a Ryobi chainsaw or drill. These products may be the big, flashy items in your arsenal, but there are also a variety of tools it produces to make your handy work that little bit easier.

One such example is the Ryobi Laser Cube, a compact and portable device that will make a world of difference to a variety of tasks, from hanging pictures to creating straight lines for unique paint jobs in your bedroom. Whether you use it as a free-standing object or mount it to the wall, this has the ability to streamline many steps of your process. The trouble is that it may be more difficult than you'd think to get your hands on one.