Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi's Laser Cube Before You Buy (If You Can Find One)
If you're looking to purchase a new tool, there's a good chance that one of the brands you will be looking at in your decision-making is Ryobi. It's one of the best-selling appliance brands in the United States with a history of reliable products. Furthermore, with the 18V ONE+ battery system, Ryobi has created an entire ecosystem of gadgets to the point that it could be the only brand you need. However, not everything the company makes is some power tool like a Ryobi chainsaw or drill. These products may be the big, flashy items in your arsenal, but there are also a variety of tools it produces to make your handy work that little bit easier.
One such example is the Ryobi Laser Cube, a compact and portable device that will make a world of difference to a variety of tasks, from hanging pictures to creating straight lines for unique paint jobs in your bedroom. Whether you use it as a free-standing object or mount it to the wall, this has the ability to streamline many steps of your process. The trouble is that it may be more difficult than you'd think to get your hands on one.
The tools in the tool
The Ryobi Laser Cube is essentially two tools within the same tool. Firstly, it serves as a level. Fixed on the front of the cube are both vertical and horizontal levels, making sure that what you are working with will not be askew. While it may seem like a clunky design to hold up to your wall to get your horizontal and vertical perfectly level, you actually do not have to do this. The Laser Cube comes with a push pin, which allows you to mount it to your wall and adjust your levels, hands-free.
The second major tool in the Laser Cube is right there in the title, the laser. This cube is able to project a horizontal laser up to 10 feet long out of the right-hand side of the cube, making for a perfectly level experience that allows you to drill multiple holes across the same line without remeasuring or creating a perfect dividing line for painter's tape. If you want a vertical or a diagonal one, you simply have to turn the cube whichever way you need and re-pin it to the wall. Adhesive strips are also available for purchase to help with your mounting but don't come included as standard. All in all, it's a very helpful gadget, which makes it such a bummer that you have to really search for it.
Other Ryobi laser alternatives
Unfortunately, Ryobi no longer sells its Laser Cube. Despite the page for it still existing on the company's website featuring an "Add to Cart" button, all that button does is give you an error message. You also won't be able to purchase the Laser Cube from The Home Depot, Lowe's, or Amazon. Your best bet at finding one is by going to your local hardware store and hoping that it still has one in stock.
While it's too bad that the Laser Cube is not part of Ryobi's arsenal anymore, that isn't to say that the company doesn't have other laser-level products that could work just as well as, if not better than, the Laser Cube. The most similar of the alternatives are Ryobi's two AirGrip laser levels. Like the Laser Cube, these laser levels feature a horizontal and vertical level on the front face of the tool, but aside from that, there are several major differences. Most importantly, the AirGrip technology. Instead of attaching the tool to the wall with a pushpin or adhesive strips, AirGrip technology allows you to vacuum seal the level to the wall without the addition of any other element. Also, instead of a 10-foot laser, this one has a 20-foot laser to double your available workspace. Ryobi offers a new version of this for $39.97 and a compact one for $36.97. Ryobi also offers a Multi-Surface Laser Level with its own protractor and various ways to attach it to the wall, as well as a standard 15-foot laser level.