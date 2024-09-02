6 New Ryobi USB Lithium Products To Consider In 2024

Purchasing a battery system is often one of the most expensive aspects of starting a cordless power tool collection. Rechargeable pack batteries have come a long way in terms of power and efficiency, but they can drive the price of any purchase up and sometimes even cost more than the tool itself. Luckily, brands have been stepping in to offer products that operate on smaller, and much more affordable cordless power systems.

Ryobi introduced its USB Lithium platform in order to offer a lower-powered, but much more affordable alternative to its already budget-friendly line-up. The goal was to produce a line of tools that are designed for casual users who don't want to break the bank just to do a few light repairs around the house. SlashGear tried a lot of these tools earlier this year when they were first released, and we found that, while they won't be beating their higher-end alternatives in terms of performance any time soon, they were capable products that could handle most simple jobs fairly well. Not only that, but nearly all of these tools are compact, proving that great things can come in small packages. With that in mind, many of you might be wondering which of the newest tools Ryobi has added to the USB Lithium line are worth considering.

