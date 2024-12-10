10 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Power Tool Batteries

Power tools make a litany of tasks so much simpler. Even something as simple as drilling becomes a breeze when you can let a machine do the bulk of the work. However, any power tool lives and dies by the quality of its battery — if that becomes damaged, you're basically left with a glorified screwdriver.

Advertisement

Whether you rely on power saws, angle grinders, orbital sanders, or anything else, you don't want to rely on a faulty battery. This includes regularly charging it so that you can be confident you can use all of your tools when an important job comes along. However, many people don't realize that certain everyday actions can significantly degrade the quality of said battery. Over time, you'll notice telltale signs a power tool battery requires replacement, which will only eat into your savings.

You're better off attempting to extend the life of your batteries by avoiding some common mistakes. You may have never even realized the following could be so harmful, which is why it's our duty to set everyone on a better path.

Advertisement