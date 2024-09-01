Can You Interchange M12 And M18 Milwaukee Power Tools Batteries?

Milwaukee boasts a deep and varied tool catalogue featuring useful products that aren't tools, as well as the tools needed to handle all kinds of tasks. On top of this, the brand has proven with many of its tools that going electric doesn't mean losing power. Milwaukee excels when it comes to its non-gas powered offerings, even moving into the realm of wireless power tools. Its battery-powered drills, sanders, and more get the job done right, that is until it comes time to recharge again. In the event you need to put your M12 or M18 battery on the charger, could you just swap it for the other type?

In short, M12 batteries aren't substitutes for M18s and vice-versa. Per the Milwaukee website, M18 batteries are only compatible with M18 tools and chargers, while M12 batteries only work with M12 tools and chargers. This is because these two battery types come with different stats and are designed with different uses in mind. M12 are, as the name suggests, 12-volt batteries, while M18 pack 18 volts. M12 are relatively lightweight and are good for infrequent, brief use, while M18 are heavier, more powerful, and meant for situations where prolonged use is in order. With all of that said, there is actually a way to make M18 batteries work on M12 tools. Of course, it does require some additional hardware.

