Can You Interchange M12 And M18 Milwaukee Power Tools Batteries?
Milwaukee boasts a deep and varied tool catalogue featuring useful products that aren't tools, as well as the tools needed to handle all kinds of tasks. On top of this, the brand has proven with many of its tools that going electric doesn't mean losing power. Milwaukee excels when it comes to its non-gas powered offerings, even moving into the realm of wireless power tools. Its battery-powered drills, sanders, and more get the job done right, that is until it comes time to recharge again. In the event you need to put your M12 or M18 battery on the charger, could you just swap it for the other type?
In short, M12 batteries aren't substitutes for M18s and vice-versa. Per the Milwaukee website, M18 batteries are only compatible with M18 tools and chargers, while M12 batteries only work with M12 tools and chargers. This is because these two battery types come with different stats and are designed with different uses in mind. M12 are, as the name suggests, 12-volt batteries, while M18 pack 18 volts. M12 are relatively lightweight and are good for infrequent, brief use, while M18 are heavier, more powerful, and meant for situations where prolonged use is in order. With all of that said, there is actually a way to make M18 batteries work on M12 tools. Of course, it does require some additional hardware.
Adapters allow M18 batteries to be used on M12 tools
Odds are, if you're familiar with Milwaukee's battery systems, you are equipped with the proper tools and batteries between the M12 and M18 varieties based on your level of tool usage. If you're not, or you want to mix and match your batteries between the two categories, then there's a chance you're looking for ways to make the batteries in your tool box a bit more universal.
Over on Amazon, there are adapters — such as those from POWHAZY – that can make M12 tools usable with an M18 battery. All you have to do is slide the M18 battery into the adapter, attach the adapter to the tool in question, and you're all set. That said, even though these and other adapters can simplify your Milwaukee tool needs and save you money, they're not perfect. For example, an adapter from the brand Laimiao was reported to have fried one buyer's M18 batteries, and another from ADVTRONICS was said to struggle with certain tools, making for uneven performance over long periods.
Milwaukee's M12 and M18 lines are both reliable and feature a bevy of useful tools, with one of the few drawbacks being their lack of interchangeability. If you're really in need of making it happen, though, there are adapters out there, but be sure to do some research before springing for one, as they could be more trouble than they're worth.