These Battery Adapters Could Simplify Your Milwaukee Tool Needs And Save You Money

Originally established in 1924, Milwaukee Tools sells a variety of reliable power tools and is the preferred brand for many people's home improvement needs. With a long history and ever-improving cordless tool line, different Milwaukee power tool battery variations have come and gone, creating a unique issue for people with older Milwaukee power tools. The problem? Older power tools may not take the newest batteries.

After all, battery efficiency goes down over time, and this is especially true when speaking on the older V18 batteries compared to Milwaukee's more modern options. Third-party power tool battery adapters enable people to use the latest batteries by modifying older tools to accept the new line.

Using some of these adapters could save you money, especially if you're in a pinch and have many older Milwaukee tools in the garage that you just can't use. All of these battery adapters are affordable, and we've selected ones with high ratings across the board. Keep in mind that none of the following suggestions are official Milwaukee products and come with their own risks. More information about our selection criteria can be found at the end of this article.