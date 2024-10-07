Is It Safe To Leave Makita Batteries On The Charger?

Battery-powered tools have become a major part of the power tool market, and it includes all of the best (and worst) major power tool brands. Among these brands is Makita, which offers several different battery-powered tools for all kinds of jobs. Digging deeper into its offerings, it also has three different systems of batteries, those being CXT, LXT, and Makita's most powerful battery line, XGT. They're all designed to tackle specific use cases and to provide optimum power and longevity, but that's not all Makita packed into its batteries to keep them in tip top shape.

Advertisement

In the event you forget about any of your Makita batteries as they sit on the charging dock, do you have to worry about it overcharging and potentially being ruined as a result? According to the Makita website, this isn't something you have to be concerned about. The chargers are designed to make note of when a battery is fully charged, thus preventing it from being burnt out. Once a battery is fully charged, the charger enters maintenance mode to monitor the battery's charge level and keep it full without going overboard. This is one of a few technological innovations you'll only find under the Makita umbrella.

Though you don't have to worry about overcharging with your Makita batteries, you should keep an eye on the charger's lights all the same. Here's why.

Advertisement