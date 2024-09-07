Are Ryobi Batteries Waterproof? What To Do If You Leave One Out In The Rain

There are a lot of different problems that can occur when water is introduced to electronic components, but the only thing that really matters is whether the device shorting out permanently damaged any of the components inside. There isn't really much you can do in that case. But if the device didn't short out, or it did without causing serious damage, then it should still work so long as you get all of the water out of it before you put it back on a charger.

There are a few methods for doing this. Start by shaking off any excess water. Try to get any water that might be trapped inside the battery to come out through the same seams and gaps that you suspect it got in through. Once you see where the water is escaping, angle the battery so that gravity can help draw the water toward the gaps. Remember to wear rubber gloves while doing this, as the water may serve as a conductor for any electricity still stored in the battery.

Once you've removed as much moisture as possible by shaking and allowing the battery to drip dry, use a towel to remove as much moisture from the outside of the unit as you can. Don't go plugging it in or pulling the trigger on any of your tools with it just yet though. There still might be traces of moisture inside the casing that you can't see.

