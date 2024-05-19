Will Home Depot Replace Broken Ryobi Batteries? Here's What You Need To Know

If your battery is going to die, you'll want it to do so within 30 days of purchase. According to The Home Depot's return policy, that's how long you have to bring back any "battery and corded equipment." This is different from the store's standard return policy of 90 days, which covers basic items like manual hand tools. If you're a Home Depot Consumer Credit Card holder, you may expect to take advantage of that 365-day return window benefit. However, the retailer's 30-day battery return and exchange policy is an exception to its standard policies.

What's not clear is that if the battery is part of a bundle or comes with a power tool, the store may replace the entire set rather than just swap out the battery. It's also worth noting that The Home Depot will refuse any return if it seems the battery was damaged by user error. Per the policy, it has the "right to decline returns" to "prevent fraud or abuse." That's one reason why it's important not to tamper with or alter your Ryobi batteries in any way.

So long as it fails within 30 days due to an error on Ryobi's part, The Home Depot should help with a replacement for your broken battery. While the retailer covers battery-operated tools and products for 30 days, Ryobi has its own warranty and policies when it comes to replacing batteries.