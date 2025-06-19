Yes, Ryobi Will Repair Your Broken Tools - Here's How To Use The Service

Nobody likes it when their tools break. These can be very costly devices that we hope will last for years and years, but sometimes you encounter things ranging from batteries being unable to charge to wireless radio signals not working properly to pieces of the tool breaking off. If you are someone who uses Ryobi tools for your work, you are in luck. The company can make it fairly simple so that you can get your malfunctioning tool repaired or even completely replaced, depending on the situation. However, there is not a one size fits all method of Ryobi repair. There are a couple of different methods you can try.

The simplest one is to call Ryobi's direct replacement line at 1-877-655-5250. If you call that number, you have a proof of purchase, and your tool is still under warranty, you should be able to get a replacement for your faulty tool rather easily. Unfortunately, this is not a service available for all tools. This line is reserved strictly for people who have issues with batteries and chargers, pool tools and vacuums, heaters and fans, soldering irons and hot glue guns, seed spreaders, cordless screwdrivers, radios and speakers, plumbing tools and augers, lights and inflators, Tek4 products, battery inverters, and garage door openers. If you need to repair or replace a power drill driver or a riding lawn mower, this direct line is not going to work for you. For the rest of Ryobi's tools, you will need to go to an authorized service center to get them repaired.