Ryobi 40V Battery Not Charging? Here's What Might Be Wrong
Ryobi's variety of battery-operated power tools are as diverse as they are well-renowned. These compact products are packed with power and can be used across a variety of Ryobi offerings for extended periods of time when fully charged. While many are familiar with the smaller 18V batteries commonly used for power drills, saws, fans, and lights, those with heavier-duty tools can benefit from using the company's line of 40V batteries. These are ideal for more power-hungry outdoor tools, including blowers, lawnmowers, log splitters, chainsaws, and hedge trimmers, to name a few.
Whether getting a regular 40V battery or the more efficient HP line, you can expect to get high performance and longevity out of your tool when it's in use. However, even the most powerful batteries aren't immune to common problems from time to time. Having such a powerful battery go bad on you is an especially frustrating experience, not only for delays it can cause in work time and efficiency but also due to the hefty price tag that comes with the battery itself, making your investment ultimately feel like a waste.
Before you give up and throw out your $60+ Ryobi battery, it's worth seeing just what the real problem might be. In many cases, changing the conditions you're keeping your battery in and being mindful of how you use it can be all you need to keep it working for the long run.
Your battery (or the environment it's in) is too hot
The energy that your Ryobi tool exerts while in use will generate its fair share of heat. In most circumstances, this won't cause any issues, but there's always the chance for problems that compromise your battery's performance and ability to charge.
In general, the longer your battery is in use, the hotter it will get, but this can also occur if you're working on an especially hot day or storing it in an area with poor ventilation. Ironically, leaving it on the charger for too long can also cause it to overheat. You'll know when the battery is overheated as the device itself will be too hot to handle. The charger may even reject it, putting on an orange indicator light.
To prevent this, make sure you're not using your battery for too long and avoid using it on days when the temperature is above 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). Make sure you don't use it on especially cold days either, as this can bring about similar performance dilemmas. If you do have a battery that is overheated, allow it ample time to cool down before trying to charge it.
The battery or charger is dirty
Ryobi 40V batteries are designed to be used with outdoor tools, so they're likely to come in contact with dirt, grass, leaves, and other outside debris, which they are typically equipped to withstand. Nevertheless, it's important to exercise caution, as a dirty battery will present plenty of problems.
If your battery is not charging properly, you should give it and the charger itself an inspection. Any contact points between these items that are full of debris, gunk, or corrosion can prevent your battery from charging and present even greater performance issues if they remain in such a state. Building regular prevention habits into your work routine is the best way to ensure this doesn't happen; take the time after each use and before placing the battery back on the charger to give it a good inspection. Even if nothing stands out as being particularly dirty, giving it a wipe-down with a clean, dry cloth can help prevent the accumulation of debris over time.
Your battery is being improperly stored
Given that the majority of your battery's time is likely spent in an inactive state, it's important to make sure that it is kept in safe conditions to avoid issues that arise from being improperly stored. You want to make sure that your battery is kept at a reasonable temperature. Make sure you do not leave your batteries in areas you know get above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), such as the inside of cars, in direct sunlight, or in other locations where you don't have control of the temperature. Ideally, the battery should be stored in a cool, dry place free of moisture.
Leaving your Ryobi battery on the charger for too long is generally not a wise idea, either. The time it takes for Ryobi batteries to charge varies, but you may eventually find that your battery has difficulty holding its charge.
Your battery has gotten old
Every Ryobi 40V battery comes with a three-year warranty, giving you peace of mind that your tool will have the juice it needs for a good while. But this same comfort can make it easy to overestimate the longevity of your Ryobi battery until it's too late.
An older battery will struggle to maintain its charge, which is the result of normal wear and tear from usage in powering your tools and just the act of charging and uncharging the battery over time. How fast your battery ages can also be determined by how frequently it's being used. Moderate seasonal usage to power your lawn mower or leaf blower will generally result in a longer-lasting battery, while those that are used more regularly for professional purposes are more likely to die sooner.
Ryobi batteries are one of many products you should avoid buying used. As tempting as it might be to purchase secondhand batteries to save money, getting one that is potentially years old means you're at greater risk of it not operating or charging properly, especially if it was poorly maintained by the previous owner.
It could be the tool or charger
Sometimes, despite following the rule book to a tee, your battery might still run into problems. If you know for sure that your battery has been well-maintained, then it may not be the battery that's failing. Rather, the tool or charger that it's interacting with could be what's truly at the root of the problem.
The average lifespan of any given Ryobi product varies depending on its respective category, the conditions in which it's kept, and the frequency of its usage. Fortunately, there are easy ways to check if your Ryobi product is the culprit of any potential battery issues. Inspecting the tool itself is a good place to start to see if any elements are out of order. However, given that Ryobi batteries are well-renowned for their interchangeable quality, the easiest method is to simply test it with a different Ryobi tool or charger. If there are problems with the battery, it will fail to power up or charge across multiple items. If your battery does work properly when used on different tools, that means it's time to fix or replace the product that it's failing to interact with.