Ryobi 40V Battery Not Charging? Here's What Might Be Wrong

Ryobi's variety of battery-operated power tools are as diverse as they are well-renowned. These compact products are packed with power and can be used across a variety of Ryobi offerings for extended periods of time when fully charged. While many are familiar with the smaller 18V batteries commonly used for power drills, saws, fans, and lights, those with heavier-duty tools can benefit from using the company's line of 40V batteries. These are ideal for more power-hungry outdoor tools, including blowers, lawnmowers, log splitters, chainsaws, and hedge trimmers, to name a few.

Whether getting a regular 40V battery or the more efficient HP line, you can expect to get high performance and longevity out of your tool when it's in use. However, even the most powerful batteries aren't immune to common problems from time to time. Having such a powerful battery go bad on you is an especially frustrating experience, not only for delays it can cause in work time and efficiency but also due to the hefty price tag that comes with the battery itself, making your investment ultimately feel like a waste.

Before you give up and throw out your $60+ Ryobi battery, it's worth seeing just what the real problem might be. In many cases, changing the conditions you're keeping your battery in and being mindful of how you use it can be all you need to keep it working for the long run.

