10 Ryobi Products You Didn't Realize You Shouldn't Buy Secondhand

Ryobi has been around for a lot longer than many folks realize. The company started as an automobile components manufacturer before moving into tools in the 1970s. You most likely recognize Ryobi for its nuclear yellow color scheme that it uses on most of its modern tools, which makes it an instantly recognizable part of any aisle at your local Home Depot. They are best known as a cheap and effective lineup of tools for home DIY use. After all, you don't need a professional-level drill to hang a picture or an industrial saw to cut a few pieces of crown moulding.

Since the brand is popular with DIY folks in a non-professional setting, it's only natural that a lot of Ryobi's tools end up in the used market once the original owner no longer has a need for it. While it can be great to pick up Ryobi tools on the cheap, it's not always the best option. After all, not everyone who sells used items online is honest. Plus, with such a wide range of tools, there are certain Ryobi products you should avoid. As such, it may be better to head into the used market with a good idea of what to buy and what to avoid.

So, here are some Ryobi tools you should probably avoid on the open market. In general, when going shopping for stuff online, you'll want to avoid the usual red flags, like eBay listings that only use product photos and product listings that are vague or lack information about the tool itself. Those simple tips along with the list below should help you avoid buying a lemon Ryobi tool used.

