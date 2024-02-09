Is A Refurbished Android Phone Worth It, Or Should You Buy New?

When buying an Android phone, there are plenty of manufacturers to choose from, with Samsung and Google at the top of the list. Unlike Apple's strict release schedule, Android phone manufacturers supply consumers with a steady stream of new phones throughout the year. Not to mention the new innovative flip and fold models, plus high customizability compared to the iPhone. However, with the steadily increasing price tag on new Androids, some starting at $1,000, it's necessary to look for a better way to buy Androids. Enter refurbished phones.

There's a stigma that surrounds refurbished devices, especially phones, as most think of them as used devices ready to fail at any moment. However, not every refurbished phone was faulty before the owner returned it. People often return their Android because they got the wrong model or they changed their mind. Unfortunately, when a phone has been removed from its original packaging, retailers can no longer sell them as new.

That's not to say there aren't faulty refurbished phones. However, there are also faulty brand-new phones from time to time, as well. While those instances are much rarer, they do happen. So, when it comes time to upgrade a phone, there are some things to consider because purchasing a refurbished Android device might be the right call.