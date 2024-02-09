Is A Refurbished Android Phone Worth It, Or Should You Buy New?
When buying an Android phone, there are plenty of manufacturers to choose from, with Samsung and Google at the top of the list. Unlike Apple's strict release schedule, Android phone manufacturers supply consumers with a steady stream of new phones throughout the year. Not to mention the new innovative flip and fold models, plus high customizability compared to the iPhone. However, with the steadily increasing price tag on new Androids, some starting at $1,000, it's necessary to look for a better way to buy Androids. Enter refurbished phones.
There's a stigma that surrounds refurbished devices, especially phones, as most think of them as used devices ready to fail at any moment. However, not every refurbished phone was faulty before the owner returned it. People often return their Android because they got the wrong model or they changed their mind. Unfortunately, when a phone has been removed from its original packaging, retailers can no longer sell them as new.
That's not to say there aren't faulty refurbished phones. However, there are also faulty brand-new phones from time to time, as well. While those instances are much rarer, they do happen. So, when it comes time to upgrade a phone, there are some things to consider because purchasing a refurbished Android device might be the right call.
The benefits of a refurbished Android phone
Buying a refurbished Android presents several benefits. For starters, refurbished phones are less expensive than brand-new premium ones. Even if it's a newer model that hit the market a month prior, buying the refurbished one won't cost nearly as much. Customers can save hundreds of dollars, depending on the make and model. This is a great option for those who enjoy having the newest tech despite not having the budget for something off of the assembly line floor.
For instance, Samsung sells a new Galaxy S21 FE for $690. Meanwhile, a refurbished one costs $250 at Best Buy, providing a hefty discount. It's a good option for parents who prefer not investing too much in a phone for their children, who might break their Android.
Like brand-new phones, refurbished ones often come with a warranty, relieving customers of a lot of stress. However, not all warranties are created equal. Manufacturers like Samsung cover their refurbished phones with a one-year warranty and a brand-new battery, offering a leg up over buying a refurbished phone from some retailers.
Another benefit of going with a refurbished Android is the ability to stick with your favorite features, such as the nearly obsolete headphone jack. Every generation of phones comes with new features that not everyone is going to like. Refurbished phones allow consumers to stay in their comfort zone without using features they find unnecessary. Not everyone is ready to adopt new technology every year.
Compared to new phones, going with a refurbished one isn't a bad idea
For those on a budget, refurbishment is the way to go. It's unlikely the phone will fail shortly after purchase, especially if it's bought through one of the big Android phone manufacturers like Samsung (which makes a flagship Android phone) or Google. When buying a pre-owned phone from a reputable retailer or manufacturer, the device undergoes extensive scrutiny to ensure it meets its standards, allowing consumers to enjoy years of use on a refurbished Android. This also allows them to save money for a brand-new device when new features come around.
Samsung specifically will not certify its refurbished phones unless the battery is replaced with a new one, giving users a like-new experience with their purchase. Even Walmart guarantees its refurbished Android phones have 80% or better battery life. If it's from the company's premium line of restored products, they'll have 90% or higher battery life.
Refurbished Androids also typically come with the necessities for a phone, including a charging cable. It won't come in the original packaging or with anything extra that retailers sell with newer models, but it will make calls, send text messages, and browse the internet.