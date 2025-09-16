What's The Average Lifespan Of A Ryobi Battery, And Are There Ways To Extend It?

Ryobi is many people's go-to brand for household tools. If you're one of those homeowners, then odds are you always stay on top of the maintenance to keep them in good shape. But other than the tools, it's just as important to provide regular upkeep on your Ryobi batteries, too, especially since they don't last a lifetime.

According to Ryobi, the power tool batteries can last up to three years. This closely checks out with the length of Ryobi's warranty for its batteries: three years for the 18V ONE+ and 40V packs, five years for the 80V packs used for households, and two years for the 80V packs used for commercial purposes. After roughly three years, the battery will still work, but you'll already notice a decline in the runtime. What could previously run for a whole day might now last much less. This is only natural, though, and is just the reality with every lithium-ion power tool battery.

But even though your Ryobi battery will eventually end up for disposal, there are some easy practices you can do to extend its lifespan.