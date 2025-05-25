What Does A Higher Ah On Your Power Tool Battery Actually Mean - More Power Or Longer Runtime?

By definition, a battery's ampere-hour rating refers to the amount of charge it can store. The higher the Ah, the greater its capacity — similar to how a bigger cookie jar holds more cookies. This larger capacity means it will take longer to empty, thus providing a longer runtime for your power tools.

Advertisement

Take Ryobi's hybrid work light, for example. With a 2Ah battery, it will only stay on for two and a half hours. This runtime is doubled to five hours when a 4Ah is inserted and more than tripled to eight hours when paired with a 6Ah. Meanwhile, the Makita 18V LXT 4Ah and 5Ah batteries deliver 35% and 65% more runtime, respectively, than the 3Ah counterpart.

Although it may seem ideal to get a higher Ah battery, there are some downsides to it. For one, it's generally more expensive. While the Craftsman V20 4Ah battery costs just $119, the 9Ah model will set you back $179. Then, there's also the issue of weight. A larger capacity equals a heavier unit. Just look at the Ryobi batteries: the weight of Ryobi 18V 12Ah battery is over three pounds, a big jump from the 2Ah variant that only weighs a pound.

Advertisement

That's why before picking which Ah rating is best to buy, consider your needs first. If your task is normally done quickly or you often work with low-power tools like cordless drills and lights, you can go with a 1Ah to 2Ah battery. For medium-duty jobs that use circular saws, string trimmers, and the like, an amp-rating of 3Ah to 4Ah will work best. And when dealing with saws and lawn mowers, a battery with 5Ah or higher is recommended.