How Heavy Is The Ryobi 18V 12AH Battery And Which Tools Does It Work With?

Ryobi currently makes four different types of battery systems: USB Lithium, 18V One+, 40V, and 80V. Each of these offers different power outputs, making them ideal for different kinds of tools. But out of all of these, the 18V One+ battery system is by far the most popular. This system strikes an ideal balance between price and performance that makes it good for a wide variety of Ryobi's most versatile handheld products.

Those looking to get started collecting Ryobi tools will likely want to start with the 18V One+ battery line, but you should keep in mind that there's more to choosing a battery than simply selecting its voltage. You'll also want to make sure that you choose the ideal capacity.

Power tool batteries measure capacity in Ampere hours (Ah). A lot of Ryobi's starter kits include a 2.0Ah battery. These are good enough to get you going, but you might find that these start to putter out before you can get through a full day's work. The biggest capacity 18V One+ battery that Ryobi currently makes is a 12.0Ah battery, but this is a pretty big (and pricy) piece of equipment, so you'll want to know how much this battery weighs and which tools it works with before you commit to a purchase.

