Will New Ryobi Batteries Work With Older Ryobi Tools?

There's no shortage of high-quality power tools available to consumers these days, but over the course of the past 80 years or so, the Japanese brand Ryobi has established itself as one of the premiere names in the consumer power tool game. They've done so despite only selling their tools online in the U.S. or through their exclusive brick-and-mortar retailer, Home Depot. In recent years, the brand's popularity has been bolstered by its One+ line of power tools, which now boasts more than 300 offerings, including everything from drills and saws to augers and blowers.

The real coup of Ryobi's One+ line is, of course, that their 18v Lithium Ion Battery packs that are interchangeable between every single tool emblazoned with the One+ logo. That game-changing advancement has made Ryobi's One+ lineup as versatile as any in the power tool game. While those batteries are shareable throughout the entire One+ lineup, the question becomes whether or not they can be used with older Ryobi power tools. Ryobi has, after all, been cranking out power tools for several decades now, and longtime fans of the brand may not be ready to make the One+ upgrade just yet.

If you're still using one of those old school 18v Ryobi power tools, the good news is that the brand's newer 18v Lithium Ion batteries should work with any older 18v battery-powered tools. In even better news, it seems those who've used newer batteries in older Ryobi tools claim to have seen a dramatic uptick in performance.

