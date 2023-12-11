The Best Theories Explaining Ryobi's Abrupt Color Change From Blue To Green

It's not unusual for a company to go through a brand refresh, where everything from its logo to its color scheme changes completely. For many companies, it's a way to revitalize their image and reignite the spark of consumer interest. Others may upgrade their appearance to match changes in their core product. Then, some, like the popular Ryobi Tools brand, change for reasons unknown, leaving enthusiasts to merely speculate.

Anyone purchasing Ryobi hardware for the better part of two decades was privy to a stark change in the brand's appearance. Once a dark blue with touches of yellow accents, Ryobi's branding was traditionally not flashy. Then, seemingly from nowhere, sometime in the early 2000s, shelves of hardware stores like Home Depot were stocked with new, flashier green Ryobi tools.

Why did the company shift from a more subtle blue to what it calls "Hyper Green?" Surprisingly, no one really knows. However, some theories are floating around tool forums and Ryobi forum threads offering some ideas.