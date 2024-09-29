How Long Is Ryobi's Warranty?

Ryobi warranty time limits are based on the product category and some of them go further and determine a time limit based on how it is being used. First off, the more common power tools, like the 18V ONE+ and 40V lines (which include outdoor equipment, drills, fans, and more), corded power tools, and pneumatic tools, all come with a three-year limited warranty and a 90-day exchange policy. However, be aware that the USB 4V power tools have a two-year limited warranty with a 90-day exchange policy.

Outdoor equipment and generators are where the warranties start to get a bit different. Essentially, the timing of the warranty is based on where you actively use the equipment. For example, the 80V zero-turn mowers have a five-year warranty if used for personal, family, or household use. However, if it is used for commercial, rental, or any other income-producing purpose, then the allowed warranty time goes down considerably and is also based on deck size — 250 use hours for deck sizes under 42 inches and 500 use hours for deck sizes 42 inches or larger. Additionally, walk-behind mowers only get a one-year warranty if used for commercial use.

Generators work the same way. There are three different categories for generator warranties: 18V ONE+, 40V, and gas. The 18V ONE+ and the gas generators have three-year limited warranties, whereas the 40V generator has a five-year warranty — these warranty limits are for personal use. However, if any of them are used for commercial use or rental, then the warranty drops down considerably to 90 days.

