How Long Is Ryobi's Warranty?
Ryobi power tools have become incredibly innovative, but like with most forms of technology, there is always bound to be a hiccup in the manufacturing process. Luckily, Ryobi understands this and takes care of its customers with fairly generous warranties for each product the company sells.
Regarding timing, the only Ryobi tools and products with a limited lifetime warranty are the non-powered hand tools and the LINK modular storage system due to them not having any type of motor function attached to them. The chances of manufacturer error and workmanship issues are slimmer, so Ryobi can offer such a lengthy warranty.
On the other hand, tools functioned by motors and batteries tend to have a shelf life — albeit an exceptionally long one. For the other tools that the company sells, there are different factors that are in play for warranties. Luckily, the information is easy to find if you misplaced the warranty information when you bought the tool. Additionally, if you register your Ryobi tools, submitting a warranty claim will be a straightforward process.
What your Ryobi warranty covers
Ryobi warranty time limits are based on the product category and some of them go further and determine a time limit based on how it is being used. First off, the more common power tools, like the 18V ONE+ and 40V lines (which include outdoor equipment, drills, fans, and more), corded power tools, and pneumatic tools, all come with a three-year limited warranty and a 90-day exchange policy. However, be aware that the USB 4V power tools have a two-year limited warranty with a 90-day exchange policy.
Outdoor equipment and generators are where the warranties start to get a bit different. Essentially, the timing of the warranty is based on where you actively use the equipment. For example, the 80V zero-turn mowers have a five-year warranty if used for personal, family, or household use. However, if it is used for commercial, rental, or any other income-producing purpose, then the allowed warranty time goes down considerably and is also based on deck size — 250 use hours for deck sizes under 42 inches and 500 use hours for deck sizes 42 inches or larger. Additionally, walk-behind mowers only get a one-year warranty if used for commercial use.
Generators work the same way. There are three different categories for generator warranties: 18V ONE+, 40V, and gas. The 18V ONE+ and the gas generators have three-year limited warranties, whereas the 40V generator has a five-year warranty — these warranty limits are for personal use. However, if any of them are used for commercial use or rental, then the warranty drops down considerably to 90 days.
What does limited mean when it comes to Ryobi's limited warranty?
You've probably noticed that each warranty mentioned above always includes the term "limited." This means that there are very specific regulations that need to be followed for your hand tools, power tools, generators, or other pieces of Ryobi equipment to get either fixed or replaced by the manufacturer.
One limitation is that if the tool has a defect that arises from misuse, abuse, or neglect of the tool, then it will not fall under the warranty. This means you need to properly maintain your Ryobi power tools for long-lasting performance and any future mishaps due to workmanship issues. Additionally, if the tool does break, you are not to modify or repair it yourself. If you turn the tool in for repair and a Ryobi authorized service department notices any alterations, they have the right to make your warranty invalid.
Another limitation is that you must be the original purchaser of the tool. This means that if you risk buying a used tool from Facebook Marketplace or from a friend, then the warranty will not pertain to you, even if it is technically in the allowed time of the warranty if there is a manufacturing defect. With that said, you do have the option of purchasing a factory-reconditioned power tool from places like Direct Tools. The tools tend to run cheaper since they've been used, and you still get a one-year reconditioned warranty. Just keep your receipt as proof of purchase because the original purchaser limitation still applies.