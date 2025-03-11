Mistakes Everyone Makes With Lithium Batteries (And How To Avoid Them)

Lithium-ion batteries revolutionized the world when Sony brought them to the mass market in 1991. Compared to previous rechargeable battery technology, they were lighter, more energy-dense, last longer, and continually cheaper to make — essentially, better in every way. But even though they've become a cornerstone of the consumer electronics and EV markets, they're not perfect.

Advertisement

The industry is rapidly moving toward revolutionary new battery technologies due to the issues and limitations lithium-ion presents. Despite the tech's ubiquity over the past decades, many people don't know about these issues and make mistakes with lithium-ion-powered devices — sometimes with grave consequences.

Flawed though lithium-ion (abbreviated to li-ion) may be, knowing about these flaws can make your batteries last longer and reduce risk. In most cases, small changes to your habits, like how and when you charge your batteries, is all it takes. We'll be focusing primarily on batteries in consumer electronics, like phones, but everything here applies to lithium-ion batteries generally. Here are 12 mistakes you might be making with your li-ion batteries, and how you can avoid them.

Advertisement