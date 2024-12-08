12 Common Smartphone Myths You Need To Stop Believing

If you get your phone wet, your first thought is probably to put it in rice. But please don't. You shouldn't use rice to dry out a wet smartphone, period. Experts have been saying for years that the rice method actually works slower than simply setting the phone on a counter. It can even make the situation worse by leaving goopy, wet grains stuck in your phone's crevices. Yet this myth is so pervasive that Apple explicitly told people to stop doing it as late as 2024. People keep doing it despite all the warnings against it. Case in point, smartphone myths don't take much to get started and become almost impossible to debunk once they do. And trust us, the rice myth is only one in a very, very long list.

Some myths are more or less harmless. Others could put your entire digital life in peril. Here are 12 smartphone myths that we all need to stop believing yesterday.