6 Of The Highest Rated iPhone 3-In-1 Chargers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, you probably need to charge at least two of those devices daily. Depending on which model or generation you have, you might need to use a combination of USB-C, Lightning, and proprietary Apple Watch charging cables. If you want to avoid the cable clutter, a 3-in-1 iPhone charger is a great alternative. This type of charger includes a wireless or MagSafe charger for your iPhone, an Apple Watch puck, and a Qi wireless charging mat for AirPods.

Three-in-1 chargers are usually powered by a single USB-C port, and many include a cable and charging brick in the box. While you can get 2-in-1 charging stands for just your iPhone and Apple Watch, 3-in-1 stands are useful if you have wireless earbuds, since they can charge any earbuds that support Qi charging, and not just AirPods. On some chargers, this Qi charging mat can even charge a second smartphone.

Most modern 3-in-1 chargers feature MagSafe, which charges your iPhone at 15W speeds. Alternatively, you can pick up a multi-device wireless charger for your iPhone, but charging speeds will be reduced to 7.5W. We've compiled a list of the best 3-in-1 iPhone chargers you can buy, based on different budgets and use cases. All of these chargers have been professionally reviewed and are highly-rated by SlashGear and other established technology publications.