6 Of The Highest Rated iPhone 3-In-1 Chargers
If you have an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, you probably need to charge at least two of those devices daily. Depending on which model or generation you have, you might need to use a combination of USB-C, Lightning, and proprietary Apple Watch charging cables. If you want to avoid the cable clutter, a 3-in-1 iPhone charger is a great alternative. This type of charger includes a wireless or MagSafe charger for your iPhone, an Apple Watch puck, and a Qi wireless charging mat for AirPods.
Three-in-1 chargers are usually powered by a single USB-C port, and many include a cable and charging brick in the box. While you can get 2-in-1 charging stands for just your iPhone and Apple Watch, 3-in-1 stands are useful if you have wireless earbuds, since they can charge any earbuds that support Qi charging, and not just AirPods. On some chargers, this Qi charging mat can even charge a second smartphone.
Most modern 3-in-1 chargers feature MagSafe, which charges your iPhone at 15W speeds. Alternatively, you can pick up a multi-device wireless charger for your iPhone, but charging speeds will be reduced to 7.5W. We've compiled a list of the best 3-in-1 iPhone chargers you can buy, based on different budgets and use cases. All of these chargers have been professionally reviewed and are highly-rated by SlashGear and other established technology publications.
Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe
If you're looking for a compact 3-in-1 iPhone charger that doubles up as a travel charger, the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a no-brainer. It has a unique cube-shaped design that sets it apart from other 3-in-1 chargers. The top of the cube is a MagSafe charger for your iPhone. Underneath that is a 5W Qi charging pad for your AirPods. The Apple Watch charger is housed in a pop-out shelf on the side. Anker provides a charging cable and a 30W power adapter in the box.
Thanks to MagSafe, your iPhone charges at 15W speeds. In our review, we noted that at this speed, an iPhone 12 can be fully charged in under two hours. The Apple Watch Series 8 charges from 20% to full in under an hour.
Despite its small size, the Anker Cube is very stable, thanks to a silicone ring at the bottom and a heavy weight of 14 ounces. The MagSafe charger has strong magnets and can be tilted up to 60 degrees, letting you watch videos and interact with an iPhone's screen while it's charging. The iPhone can be charged in both portrait and landscape modes, and you can take advantage of StandBy mode too. The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is available for $149.95 from Apple and Anker.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger With MagSafe
Belkin's BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand was originally launched in 2021, and Belkin has now updated the charger with fast charging for the Apple Watch. The charger features a T-shaped stand with a MagSafe iPhone charger on one side and an Apple Watch puck on the other. The base is a 5W wireless charger for your AirPods. Belkin says the Apple Watch charger can charge an Apple Watch Series 7 from zero to 80% in 45 minutes. Fast charging is also supported on the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra models.
The charging stand comes in a choice of black and white colors, and features LED indicators that let you know that your AirPods are charging correctly. The charger features an inbuilt cable, and Belkin provides a 40W charging adapter in the box. There's enough space to charge your iPhone in landscape mode, enabling standby on compatible models.
MacRumors says the Belkin charging stand is ideal for glancing at an iPhone or Apple Watch in the middle of the night. In its tests, a full charge of the Apple Watch Series 7 took under an hour. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is listed for $149.99 on Amazon, Belkin, and Apple.
Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger
Most 3-in-1 iPhone chargers aren't exactly travel-friendly, but the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger solves this problem. Mophie's wireless charging mat includes a MagSafe charger for your iPhone, an Apple Watch puck, and a Qi charging pad for AirPods. The mat features a tri-fold design and can be rolled up when not in use. Mophie also bundles a zippered travel case with the charger. A USB-C cable and 30W adapter are also included in the box.
The mat-style form factor makes it difficult to glance at your iPhone while it's charging, but the Apple Watch puck lifts to support Nightstand mode. Apple Insider's review mentions that the Apple Watch charging puck doesn't support fast charging, but the latest model has been updated to include this feature. Both the MagSafe and Apple Watch pucks are MFi certified.
When rolled up, the charging mat stays securely closed thanks to concealed magnets on the end. While the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger might not be ideal for daily use, its ultra-portable design makes it an essential gadget when traveling. The Mophie charger is available for $149.95 from Apple.
Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe
If you're looking for an iPhone 3-in-1 charger that doesn't take up too much space, the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe should be on your list. A more advanced version of the Twelve South HiRise 3 charger, this model features a MagSafe stand for your iPhone, while the base houses both the Apple Watch and AirPods chargers. The Apple Watch puck can be popped up if you want to use Nightstand mode, while the AirPods charger is tucked away behind the MagSafe stand.
Since there are no obstructions around the MagSafe charger, you can charge your iPhone in portrait or landscape orientation, the latter ideal for using standby mode or watching videos. The 35-degree range of motion is an added bonus. The Twelve South charger is made of premium materials, with the base and MagSafe charger featuring a soft vegan leather finish. Apple typically requires MFi MagSafe and Apple Watch chargers to feature a white silicone surface, but Twelve South is one of the few brands that have managed to get a different color and finish for the MagSafe charger.
The charger supports fast charging for the Apple Watch, while the wireless charging pad supports 7.5W speeds, unlike most brands that offer a 5W or slower Qi charger. The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is available for $149.95 on Apple's website. Twelve South includes a 36W power adapter with a cable in the box, but unlike most other 3-in-1 chargers, uses a proprietary port instead of USB-C.
Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
If you have an iPhone that doesn't support MagSafe, you can get a 3-in-1 charger that supports wireless charging instead. The Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1 wireless charger isn't the latest model, but it's still a capable option if you want a wireless charging dock. The charger features an oval-shaped base with a wireless charging stand for your iPhone. Next to this is a raised Apple Watch puck that enables Nightstand mode. A Qi wireless charging pad for AirPods is concealed behind it.
The Belkin charger supports 7.5W wireless charging for the iPhone, which is the maximum possible speed. However, Apple Watch charging is limited to 5W, so you won't be able to take advantage of fast charging. AirPods also charge at 5W speeds. The vertical position of the iPhone charger means that you won't be able to charge it in landscape mode or adjust the angle.
MacRumors found the Belkin charger to be reliable but noted that trying to charge an Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously can get a bit crowded, particularly when using a loop-style watch band. It's also worth keeping in mind that the slower charging speeds make this charging stand better suited to overnight charging, which is perfectly safe and a myth about charging technology you should stop believing. The Belkin 3-in-1 charger is discounted to $71.99 (retail is $119.99) and is available from both Amazon and Belkin. It comes in a choice of black and white colors, and Belkin includes a power adapter and cable in the box.
Nomad Base One Max
If you prefer a mat-style 3-in-1 charger but want something that looks and feels premium, consider the Nomad Base One Max. The right side is a glass square with a MagSafe charger for your iPhone, while the left features a soft-touch metal slab with an upright Apple Watch puck and a charging pad for AirPods.
Since this Nomad charger features a slab-style design, you won't be able to charge your iPhone in landscape orientation or take advantage of StandBy mode. However, you do get 15W charging speeds thanks to MagSafe integration. Although Nomad's charger is a fairly recent launch, fast charging for the Apple Watch isn't included. As a result, this probably isn't the charger for you if you track your sleep with the Apple Watch and charge it in the morning before heading out to work. Both AirPods and the Apple Watch charge at 5W speeds.
Wired says that there's enough space to charge the AirPods alongside an Apple Watch with a loop band. It also points out that since this is a charging pad, you can use it to charge older non-MagSafe devices wirelessly. The charger requires a 30W power adapter to provide the advertised speeds, but one isn't included in the box and will need to be purchased separately. The Nomad charger has a list price of $150 but is currently discounted to $105 on Nomad's website. It's available in Carbide and Silver color options.
How we chose these products
We included these products in this list based on the reputable brands behind them, as well as a mixture of our own hands-on experience with some of the charging stations and similar reviews from reputable tech publications. Many of these charging stations are sold as third-party products by Apple itself, which lends weight to the device-appropriateness and high-quality nature of the offerings. The charging stations enjoy high reviews from Apple customers who have published user reviews about them, as well.