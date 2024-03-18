Can You Charge An iPhone Without The Apple Charger
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wouldn't it be cool to have a phone that doesn't need to be charged all the time? Not having to worry about getting your device drained during the bus commute home or while hiking in Yosemite National Park would be great. No matter how much you'd want to get such a phone, the reality is that technological developments haven't quite reached the point where phone batteries can last longer than a few days at most.
Until then, you have no choice but to charge your mobile device at random times of the day just so it can last you another couple of hours. For your iPhone, you'd normally use the official Apple power adapter to juice up your device. These chargers used to come with every iPhone purchase before, so it was most people's go-to charging option.
However, recent models are shipped out with no charger in the box. So now, how can you charge an iPhone without the wall charger? And is it okay to do so?
No more in-box chargers for iPhones
In recent years, Apple has started selling chargers separately, as do many Android phones. Since the iPhone 12, every box only comes with the charging cable (either the USB-C or USB-C-to-Lightning) and the documentation slips, aside from the device itself.
Probably the biggest reason why chargers are no longer shipped with iPhones is Apple's commitment to the environment. The tech giant aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, which means they're working on lowering their emissions by using clean energy, recycled materials, and fewer airplanes in shipments, as well as supporting environment-conscious projects like mangrove conservation and accessibility to renewable energy.
Removing chargers as an in-box accessory supports this 2030 goal: Primarily, it cuts down on electronic waste. With no chargers in the box, people are (presumably) more likely to reuse existing Apple and third-party chargers. Not producing a charger for every iPhone sold decreases the amount of materials used for both the charger and the iPhone box itself, lowering manufacturing emissions in the process. As well, the absence of chargers gives way to slimmer iPhone packaging that can lessen shipping emissions — smaller boxes mean more products in a single shipment, according to Apple.
If you're new to the Apple ecosystem and don't have the official Apple charger, you'll be glad to know that you can actually charge your iPhone even without it.
Charging iPhone without the official wall charger
Even if you don't get the official Apple wall charger, you have several other ways to charge your iPhone. The first is using AC adapters similar to the Apple wall charger, and there's a host of third-party power adapters you can buy at a cheaper price — like the Anker 511 charger or the Belkin 20W BoostCharge. Just make sure that the charger you'll use has at least 20 watts output.
You can also opt for the Apple MagSafe charger or any other Qi wireless chargers. The Anker 315 and Belkin BoostCharge Charging Stand are two of the best wireless chargers for your iPhone. However, although wireless charging may seem convenient, it does have a downside. Compared to the 20 watt fast charging via wall charger, charging speeds are much slower with a wireless charger (maximum of 7.5 watts for Qi chargers, and 15 watts for MagSafe).
Another important point to keep in mind: When considering off-brand AC adapters or wireless chargers, make sure to go for reputable brands that are compatible with your iPhone model. Some cheap chargers can potentially damage your device's battery, or are otherwise unreliable, so be wary of cheaper chargers.