Can You Charge An iPhone Without The Apple Charger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wouldn't it be cool to have a phone that doesn't need to be charged all the time? Not having to worry about getting your device drained during the bus commute home or while hiking in Yosemite National Park would be great. No matter how much you'd want to get such a phone, the reality is that technological developments haven't quite reached the point where phone batteries can last longer than a few days at most.

Until then, you have no choice but to charge your mobile device at random times of the day just so it can last you another couple of hours. For your iPhone, you'd normally use the official Apple power adapter to juice up your device. These chargers used to come with every iPhone purchase before, so it was most people's go-to charging option.

However, recent models are shipped out with no charger in the box. So now, how can you charge an iPhone without the wall charger? And is it okay to do so?