10 Of The Worst Cybersecurity Mistakes You're Probably Making Right Now

The blue screen of death looms large in the cultural mishmash of modern tech-adept consumers. The screen is a simple prompt signaling to its user that the device cannot fix whatever error has befallen it on its own. The crash of a computer could be a sign your CPU is failing after years of hard use, but hardware failing or operating unexpectedly can often come from a cybersecurity breach, too. Cybercriminals make up a huge contingent of the overall volume of theft and illicit activity affecting individuals today. The FBI's 2023 Internet Crime Report noted losses totaling more than $12.5 billion in cybercrime complaints. The figures included a 22% increase in monetary losses and a 10% rise in the number of complaints made.

Cybercrime is hard to quantify in many ways, though. Aggregated figures showcase the total damage it can do, but that says nothing about the personal loss a successful phishing attack or Social Security number theft brings to your life, finances, and more. The harsh reality is that many tools cybercriminals use to access sensitive information (and thereby steal identity documents, money, or other assets) are simple and therefore relatively easy to thwart. Sophisticated attacks are part of their playbook, but in many cases the easiest approach is the best approach. No matter where a cybercriminal lands on this scale, if you're targeted, these 10 mistakes can make their job a whole lot easier. Shoring up these areas can therefore help you defend yourself against incursion with far greater success.

