5 Signs That Your CPU Is Failing On Your PC Or Laptop

Your computer's central processing unit, or CPU, is the equivalent of a computer's brain. It helps to power your computer's behavior, telling everything connected to it what to do by making calculations after fetching and executing a program's instructions. As intelligent and expensive as they can be, though, CPUs can also be pretty delicate too. Some have pins on the bottom that require careful installation to seat them on a motherboard, and nearly all of them give off so much heat that they need dedicated CPU coolers to keep them running at safe temperatures. For most computers, this involves a heatsink and fan being affixed to the CPU with a layer of thermal paste in between that makes sure heat properly flows into the cooler.

Since the CPU is your computer's brain, any compromise can cause all sorts of misbehavior from your system. Some of these can be mistaken for other general hardware issues, and need to be investigated to determine their exact origin. Still, there are telltale signs of an ailing CPU.