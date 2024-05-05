What Is A CPU? Everything You Need To Know About Central Processing Units

Everyone has heard that mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell. Well, the central processing unit (CPU) is the powerhouse of the computer. It's the brain, and without a CPU in your computer, nothing would get done. The CPU of your PC can be found nestled in a socket (usually) near the center of the motherboard. From there, it sends signals to the other pieces of hardware about the different tasks they need to complete.

Gamers and others who build their own computers typically decide whether AMD or Intel is the right CPU for their PC first, as the processor you select determines almost everything else about the computer, including the kind of motherboard that needs to be used. CPUs consist of billions of microscopic transistors that alternate on and off to send a current of electricity to the rest of the computer. Engineers have strived to make transistors smaller and smaller over the years in order to make more powerful CPUs that can complete multiple instructions simultaneously.

A CPU with higher clock speeds and multiple cores performs some CPU-intensive tasks, such as rendering a newly edited video, considerably easier and faster than processors with lower numbers. While a GPU (graphics processing unit) could help with those tasks, the CPU handles the brunt of the work. Here's what you should know about the CPU in your computer.