How To Overclock Your Gaming PC (And The Risks To Be Aware Of)

An increasing number of people are now gaming on PC, with estimates suggesting that more than a billion people play games on computers — a significant amount more than those who play games on consoles. However, there's much to consider before you make that purchase or start building your own computer, as you won't just be getting something out of a box that you can necessarily just plug in and begin playing like with a console. That said, getting the right machine will allow gamers to get the very best out of every title they buy, pushing games to their limit.

One of the main advantages of a PC over a console is that it can be tweaked and upgraded constantly. Users can use a variety of methods to do this, but a common way of improving the performance of a computer is a process known as overclocking. This is a fairly common practice among gaming enthusiasts and can be used to increase the performance of specific components. In some cases, it might even allow affordable gaming PCs to run titles at their highest settings without the need to upgrade to the latest CPU or GPU. Of course, the idea of overclocking can seem a little daunting for those who have never done it before.

If you have ever wondered about overclocking or been curious about what it entails, this article should give you a good guide about the process and a better understanding of what overclocking is.