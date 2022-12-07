Can You Overclock Your Intel CPU? Here's How To Tell

Overclocking is a surprisingly easy way to get extra performance out of your hardware without building a new PC, and it's doable on everything from CPUs and GPUs to RAM and displays. If you can get sufficient cooling to contain the added heat output and a powerful enough PSU to provide the additional energy, you can overclock to your heart's content. Just head into your BIOS or UEFI and make changes to your CPU multiplier and voltage to find the sweet spot between blazing-fast performance and rock-solid stability.

Unfortunately, hardware manufacturers have long since caught on to the fact that overclocking can save the end user money — instead of buying the expensive chip, buy the cheap one and overclock the snot out of it — and have put measures in place to curb our excitement. While AMD and Intel have acknowledged the overclocking community, they deal with overclocking support differently. AMD takes a more open approach, allowing almost all of its Ryzen CPUs to be overclocked so long as they are mounted in B- or X-series motherboards. On the other hand, Intel only officially allows overclocking on certain CPU and motherboard combinations.